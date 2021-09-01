Sixty North Gold Announces Debt Settlements and Stock Option Grants

Article content

Sixty North Gold is pleased to announce that it has arranged debt settlements with certain directors and officers of the Company and a consultant to settle $144,250 in indebtedness for accrued management and consulting fees from the period January 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021, to be paid by the issuance and delivery of a total of 2,219,228 common shares of the Company in the aggregate, at a deemed value of $0.065 per share, plus GST. The shares will be subject to resale restrictions for a period of 4 months and a day from their date of issuance.

The Company has also granted incentive stock options to its directors and officers to purchase up to 1,250,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share until August 31, 2026.

About the Company

The Company is focused on bring its Mon Mine back into production, and has crews preparing the site to commence mining. The Mon Mine produced 15,000 ounces of gold from 15,000 tonnes of ore between 1989 and 1997, operating on a seasonal basis to a depth of 15 m below surface, with gold prices generally averaging between US$350 and US$400 per ounce. Permits to mine and mill at 100 tpd are in place, making the Mon Mine the only gold project permitted for production in the NWT. Crews are currently on site and mining will commence once the infrastructure is in place and operating properly. The Company plans to drive a ramp to depth below the old stopes, and to extract a bulk sample confirming grade and continuity. Management believes the similarity to the Discovery Mine, located to the north of the Mon Property where 1 million ounces were mined from 1 million tons of ore, indicates the potential for the Mon Mine.