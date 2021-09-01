Leading DMT Companies to Take Stage at Molecular Masterclass: DMT Conference

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 1, 2021) – Microdose in partnership with Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1), a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, Small Pharma (TSXV: DMT) a neuropharmaceutical company taking a novel approach to depression drug development, Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) a clinical-stage drug development company focused on the disease areas of stroke, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) & chronic cough, and COVID-19, and Pharmadrug, a Biotech Company Focused on the R&D of Natural Based Medicines, and Psilera INC. a psychedelic-based biotechnology company developing its proprietary neuromodulator pipeline to target mental health disorders, are pleased to announce the DMT Conference: A Molecular Masterclass.

The two-day virtual conference is to take place on September 9-10th 2021, starting at 12 pm EDT on the 9th September and 11am on the 10th September.

Join us as we take a scientific deep dive into the dynamic field of DMT therapeutics, with expert panels and engaging discussions.

Our Molecular Masterclasses are a speaker series designed for deep dives into the world’s favourite psychoactive and psychedelic substances. Each event will explore one drug, and feature a curated group of industry experts and thought leaders from around the world. This year’s DMT Masterclass will feature content around: