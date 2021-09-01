SEO Expert from Dallas, Qamar Zaman of KISSPR.com Educates SMB's via Marketing Master Class on Mission Matters Podcast Episode#7 - How to Write Content that Ranks

Beverly Hills, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 1, 2021) – In the Marketing Masterclass series on the Mission Matters podcast, a Los Angeles-based interview style podcast with over 3000+ episodes to date, Zaman shares the knowledge he has gained in his decades of experience with web growth. The latest episode discusses how businesses can create search engine-friendly website content that also converts.

Episode 7: Episode#7 of Mission Matters Marketing Masterclass Series with Qamar Zaman and Adam Torres Shares Advice on How to Write Content that Ranks on Google

“It is not about how to rank first or number one on Google, but how to do good work so you will ultimately always rank and not drop off,” says Qamar, who is the author of two educational books on website growth (“THE MYSTERY BEHIND GOOGLE MAPS RANKING: How to Rank Your Business Higher” and “Build Google Knowledge Panel Using Press Releases [Step by Step Guide]”).

In this Episode # 7 podcast episode, Mr. Zaman explains:

Ranking in Google search engine results pages (SERPs)

How to avoid being sold unnecessary SEO services

The importance of website contents

Considering your content’s consumers

Top tips for content structure to rank in Google

Objection handling and creating “should ask” questions

How to conduct your own keyword research without paying for expensive SEO tools

Crucial content mistakes to avoid

Listen to the full podcast episode here.

About KISS PR

KISS PR is a cutting edge digital growth company that was founded in 2003 by Qamar Zaman in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, and is considered a leader in the industry. Zaman spent several years building relationships with top influencers in the legal, business, health sciences and technology fields, and continues to assist elite law firms and businesses in reaching new heights. KISS PR enables businesses to grow their online presence and save time and money while growing their businesses. Brands around the world have benefited from this unique storytelling model. Over 31,000 stories have been told by KissPR, and we continue to help small businesses achieve their dreams. https://kisspr.com/.