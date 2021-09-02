Green Star Products to Enter the CBD Oil and Cannabis Markets

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Salt Lake City, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – September 2, 2021) – Today, Ms. Kristy Hunt, the new President of Green Star Products, Inc (OTC Pink: GSPI) stated that the Company is entering the lucrative CBD Oil and Cannabis markets.

Ms. Hunt went on to say that Green Star has long been planning this move, with its Micronutrient Growth (MNG) technology, however, the pandemic had delayed it until now. Multiple recent inquiries into the availability of the product, as well as legislative changes in the cannabis industry, have signaled that the time to act is upon us.

Over the years, different versions of the GSPI MNG technology have been successfully tested in the field on terrestrial plants such as: corn, winter wheat, tomatoes, cannabis, etc., and on a grand scale on commercial algae growth. Please see pictures, reports, and videos on gspiusa.com website.

Growth increase in terrestrial plants was approximately 50%, and growth increases in algae averaged 100% to 200% depending on species. Algae growth was also confirmed at the University of Baja California and at MRIGlobal. See pictures and reports on gspiusa.com website.

During the pandemic, research continued on diverse varieties of CBD and THC cannabis plants with great success. Side by side images can been seen on the website that display the growth increases achieved by the MNG formula.

Besides growth increase, the MNG growth formula also has other major attributes associated with it as follows: