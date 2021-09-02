Bussr to Reach $1 Billion in Sales on Its Mobility Payment Platform in 2022

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – September 2, 2021) – Bussr offers a mobility payment solutions platform for businesses and users, powering payments infrastructure for the mobility market using the latest booking and ticketing innovations. More than 800 businesses are already signed up to use Bussr’s platform, 100 of which amounting to $150 million in annual sales will go live in 2021. Bussr is also in advanced stage discussion with the Indonesian Government to digitize their metro transit ecosystem with an expected 10 million daily users.

Bussr’s innovative offerings extend to disrupting the last-mile logistics space; delivery brands and retailers will have a simple, automated way of integrating and adding the most relevant payment options to their business model, delighting their customers with affordable same-day delivery.

The mobility sector is an immense $2 trillion market that still relies on paper cash, fax machines, and manila envelopes. By 2050, the global population is projected to increase to around 9.8 billion with more than twice as many people living in urban areas than in rural settings. The need for innovation in the mobility and logistics payments sector is clear.

“We are tackling a massive $2 trillion market, developing modern software for an industry that still relies on woefully outmoded paper-based systems. We bring security, efficiency, and joy to a paper-based pillar of the global markets economy. We want to empower mobility and logistics partners with the right tools for their users. Mobility providers will be able to offer seamless payment options across the entire mobility ecosystem,” said Hussein, CEO of Bussr.

Bussr’s payment solutions platform allows mobility businesses of all types to have bespoke booking and ticketing solutions for their respective markets. For operators, brands, and retailers, getting onboard with Bussr is a near-effortless three-step process:

1. Get your branded mobile apps and website

2. Add your product with prices and descriptions

3. Choose your payment options and start selling