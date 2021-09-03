Acura Network Receives Developer's Grants and Polygon's Full Support in Building DeFi2.0

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – September 3, 2021) – With Acura’s scaling platform development, Polygon has sought interest and has given grants, fully supporting the development of DeFi2.0 powered by Acura. Acura Network is the first redefined decentralised trading platform, auto liquidity protocol, swap aggregator with analytical charts, and tools in one hub.

Polygon is a full stack scaling solution powerhouse and breeding ground for leading projects. With Polygon, Acura will achieve a ground-breaking platform with efficient speeds whilst maintaining extremely low and cost-effective transaction fees. Acura equips users with accurate, fast, and efficient chart viewings, a direct swap protocol, transaction limits and stoploss orders, precise order books, necessary explorers and socially uploaded technical analysis and a project index list. Acura ultimately scales and redefines the way DeFi is utilised by enhancing the interoperability and equipping users with an all-in-one Protocol.

