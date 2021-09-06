The Next Big Thing in Fintech to Watch Out For- Alphatrion Tech

Article content

AlphaTrion Technology is registered in Cyprus on the 20th of July, 2015 with the Cyprus Registrar of Companies. Founded in 2015, the goal is to build a team with a trusted platform from the ground up thatcan help everyone stabilize their crypto earnings,keeping inmind investor sentiment that canlead to losses. AlphaX, a trading platform of AlphaTrion is committed towards revolutionizing cryptocurrency trading owing to the unfavourable trading of cryptocurrencies directly on exchanges due to constant monitoring of positions so as to maximize profits and avoid losses.

Fintech is gaining momentum,especially in the minds of many investors. The astronomical growth of financialtechnologyand the integration of financial technologyand services are consistentwith theneeds of the time. These technologies can not only improveservice, but also consolidate the customer experience.

Chris Skinner claimed that “ignoring technological change in a technology-based financial system is like a mouse starving because someone moved its cheese.”It soundshilarious, but it is factual and obvious, as can be seen from the explosive development of financial companies and start-ups to the technological dimension after following the trend. Furthermore, as the banking industry has evolved froma traditional system in a closed physical building to a technicalsupport systemfor financial services,the system hasbeen greatly improved by integrating blockchain technology, as seen by AlphaTrion Technology.