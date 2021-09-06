How Vibhsa and Chicos Home Are Transforming Ecommerce and the Interior Decorating Industry with Their Innovative Home Luxury Collection

Edison, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – September 6, 2021) – The ‘Vibhsa’ and ‘Chicos Home’ Brands are an exquisite collection of inspirational, lavish and comfort furnishings designed to bring life and personality to each room in your home. The Company prides itself in creating exclusive designs inspired by natural elements, fusing traditional and contemporary work to craft stunning pieces. The online store features five categories including home decor, home furnishing, dining decor, bar accessories and gift ideas for special occasions such as weddings. You can find all of their available products on their website here .

A deep love for the handmade process is at the core of everything Vibhsa makes. Fascinated with the richness of the living craft traditions like the sand-casting process, all Vibhsa’s products are inspired by their surroundings, especially Nature. Vibhsa’s work combines the imperfections inherent in the handmade process with the perfectly imperfect beauty of nature to create objects that reflect humanity. Sometimes their work is simply an exploration and celebration of the handmade process.

The Company was first founded in the holiday months of 2017 by Bhawna Sharma. Her dream was to make products which can be used to decorate homes in a classy way and bespoke from all the other home furniture e-commerce retailers. For the customer who wants to define their own home character and design, they can utilize one of many home furnishing ideas from Vibhsa to provide them the look and feel they aspire to.

The Vibhsa brand is a true customer-centric orientated company in that it believes firmly in delivering high value to its end customer with highest quality products with on time shipments. The Vibhsa designer team puts an extreme amount of effort and attention to detail to create a difference in the market with their unique and beautiful designs. In addition, they have a commendable customer support system to facilitate any customers needing extra assistance. The website is very modern and extremely user friendly which helps to make it an enjoyable shopping experience for every website visitor. The reputation of Vibhsa is state of the art and many customers rave about the impeccable service they receive when making a purchase through Vibhsa.