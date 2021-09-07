BSHIELD- the Top Expert on Token Security

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – September 7, 2021) – Block Security Shield (BSHIELD) is developed by the core members of a global blockchain technology research alliance. Its core team has served global well-known blockchain projects and platforms such as libra, Kraken, Bitfinex, and coinbase. The BSL security protocol aims to provide secure on-chain protection for blockchain ecological applications. The BSHIELD technical team is committed to improving the overall security, privacy and availability of the blockchain ecosystem, and providing ecological users with effective data and security solutions and services.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

1. The wallet initiates authorization of applications such as DeFi

2. BSHIELD starts access scan code

3. Authorize payment and burn BSL tokens

4. Authorization allowed after verification, transaction authorization / payment of GAS fee / authorization denied by threat found

5. Authorization application instruction completed

BSHIELD

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7829/95700_8b3e41bed4174bda_001full.jpg

Blockchain technology has brought a wave of disruptive revolution to the financial field and entity enterprises. DeFi is undoubtedly the hottest topic in the blockchain ecology in 2021. The total market value of DeFi in 2020 exceeded 22 billion dollars, and 100 billion dollars in March 2021. DeFi has surely become the strongest track in the blockchain field, with a daily entry of billions of dollars. It is believed that that DeFi will be worth over US$300 billion in the next six months.

As DeFi projects can provide more and more diversifying functions, their hidden security issues are gradually exposed. There have been 32 thefts and frauds in the cryptocurrency market this year, with a total value of US$2.99 billion lost. Among them, the hottest “O3 Attack Event” in August has cost users up to $1 billion. The security of DeFi application environment is a pressing problem that the project party and users care about.

By right of years of experience in fields of layer code programming, contract development, and blockchain application security business, and strong layer code vulnerability discovery capabilities, BSHIELD is able to provide users around the world with the most secure, stable and fast chain transaction authorization environment service.