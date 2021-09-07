This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 7, 2021) – Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alain Fernandez as a director of the Company. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it will be conducting a non-brokered private placement of common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares“) at a price of $0.30 for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the “Offering“). We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hunter Technology Announces New Director and Private Placement Back to video

Article content Director Appointment Mr. Fernandez is multi-faceted global executive with over two decades of global financial services and technology experience. His career spans four countries on three continents and includes names such as Deloitte, Russell Investments, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. He has held a number of Board roles and works regularly with start-ups to assist in developing strategic business plans focused on scaling globally, as well as facilitating fund raising activities. He holds a BA in Economics from Colgate University in Hamilton, New York. “I am excited to welcome Alain to the Hunter board,” said Florian M Spiegl, Chief Executive Officer of Hunter. “Alain’s outstanding experience uniquely combines expertise in capital markets and scaling software businesses that add great value to our team. We very much look forward to working together on the next chapter for Hunter.” Alain Fernandez’s appointment as a director follows the resignation of Dr. Konstantino Ghertsos as a director of the Company. The Company wishes to express its gratitude to Mr. Ghertsos for his years of service to the Company and commitment to shareholders. Mr. Ghertsos will continue to serve as an advisor to the Company. Private Placement of Common Shares The Offering will consist of up to of 8,333,334 Common Shares offered at a price of $0.30 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. The closing of the Private Placement is subject to customary conditions, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Article content All Common Shares issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. About Hunter Technology Corp. Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem. Its flagship product OilEx will connect independent oil producers, buyers, and traders in a trusted digital marketplace to optimize prices, simplify processes, improve transparency, and support a reduced carbon footprint. Through its data analytics capabilities, Hunter offers real time supply chain management tools for tracking the origin, logistics, and processing of hydrocarbons and the environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance during their life cycle.

Article content For inquiries, please contact: Florian M Spiegl

Chief Executive Officer

(778) 655-9202 Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (“Exchange”) nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) as such terms are defined by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” statements that an action or event “may,” “might,” “could,” “should,” or “will” be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Hunter’s control and Hunter’s actual results could well differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of today’s date and Hunter undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. NOR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95706 #distro

