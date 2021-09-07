Angkor Announces Application to List on OTCQB

Article content

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority or FINRA had previously accepted the Company’s Form 211, which qualified the Company’s shares to trade in the United States on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol “ANKOF”. The Company is also eligible for Depository Trust Company (“DTC”), which greatly simplifies the process of trading the Company’s common shares. The Company will continue to trade on the TSX-Venture under its existing symbol “ANK”.

Delayne Weeks, CEO of the Company, commented, “We are pleased to have initiated the listing process of our common shares on the OTCQB. This move allows Ankgor to access a broader range of institutional and retail investors in the U.S. as we grow shareholder value.”

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and supporting entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

The listing of the Company’s common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. As more information becomes available, the Company will keep its shareholders up-to-date on the status of the application.