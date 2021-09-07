William Murray Acquires Shares from Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 7, 2021) – William Murray (“ Murray “), a director of Keon Capital Inc. (“ Keon “) (TSXV: KEON.H) announced today that he acquired (the “ Acquisition “) 215,365 common shares (the “ Purchased Shares “) of Keon from Fortune Silver Mines Inc. (“ Fortuna “) at a price of $0.10 per Purchased Share for an aggregate purchase price of $21,536.50 pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into between Murray and Fortuna on September 7, 2021.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Prior to the Acquisition, Murray held 70,733 common shares directly and 23,033 common shares indirectly through his wholly-owned private company, Group 4 Ventures Ltd. (“Group 4“), for a combined holdings of 93,766 common shares of Keon, representing approximately 4.895% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Keon. As a result of the Acquisition, Murray now holds, directly and indirectly through Group 4, a total of 309,131 common shares, representing approximately 16.136% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Keon. Murray acquired the Purchased Shares for private investment purposes and may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership or control in Keon as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

The Acquisition was conducted in reliance on the “private agreement exemption” in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids (“NI 62-104“) and as a result was exempt from the take-over bid requirements in Part 2 of NI 62-104. The Purchased Shares were purchased from fewer than five (5) sellers and at a price less than 115% of the market price of the Purchased Shares, in each case as calculated in accordance with NI 62-104.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the related early warning report is being filed with the applicable securities commissions and can be found at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

William Murray

604 288-7813

4360 Candlewood Place

Richmond, BC V7C 4E1

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95824

#distro