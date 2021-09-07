BTV News Alert Video: Mayfair Gold Corp. - Highest Grade Drill Results Ever From Fenn-Gibb

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 7, 2021) – Mayfair Gold (TSXV: MFG) (OTC Pink: MFGCF) – Mayfair Gold trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MFG.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/investor-alert-mayfair-gold-highest-grade-drill-results-ever-from-fenn-gibb/

Mayfair Gold (TSXV: MFG) (OTC Pink: MFGCF)

Mayfair Gold is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Sept 6th to 12th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

https://mayfairgold.ca/

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada’s longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95827

#distro