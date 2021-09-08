TMNS, the NFT Trading Platform Linking the Real World and Metaverse Initiated by TNB

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – September 8, 2021) – TMNS, an NFT trading platform based on Metaverse initiated by TNB, has officially launched. TNB is the abbreviation of Time New Bank. It is a well-known project which began to be laid out in 2017, focusing on the concept of time.

At present, the price of TNB is 0.004 USD. It is considered by the market as a potential project with seriously undervalued value. This NFT and Metaverse are just new opportunities for TNB to make a heavy attack. TMNS is the most valuable and influential application of TNB in NFT Metaverse.

NFT and Metaverse have recently become extremely popular. Many veterans believe that NFT will be the intermediary to link Metaverse and blockchain. TNB-TMNS is the key driver of designing and creating Metaverse and NFT.

Metaverse, in the most popular explanation, is a parallel world of the real world, which many people call a virtual world. NFT is all kinds of tools, props and even characters in this virtual world. Metaverse, in a narrow sense, is like a game world and NFT is the characters, costumes, accessories, weapons and other props in the game.

As for the NFT’s participation mode, there are several ways to participate at present:

1. Buy NFT works from others.

2. Get gifts from others.

3. Free collection (as NFT becomes more and more popular, such opportunities become less and less).

4. Create and distribute by users themselves.

TMNS is the platform of NFT for everyone.

TMNS is the initial letter of TNB (Time New Bank), Metaverse and NFT (Non-Homogeneous Token). TMNS is a decentralized NFT trading platform. The platform provides functions such as casting NFT, issuing NFT, auctioning and trading, giving NFT away, etc., so as to achieve sustainable circulation of NFT and maximize economic benefits.