ASUCLA and Helix eSports Bring Esports Entertainment Center to UCLA

Newark, New Jersey and Westwood, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 8, 2021) – A brand new, exciting opportunity for students is coming to UCLA thanks to a new relationship between ASUCLA and Helix eSports. Students will see Helix eSports, a part of Esports Entertainment Group's (NASDAQ: GMBL) gaming division, launch a state-of-the-art gaming facility inside Ackerman Union, right in the heart of UCLA's campus.

Article content The Bruin student body and the Westwood community can look forward to a space that offers high-end gaming PCs, virtual reality and console experiences. The facility will be named Helix eSports UCLA and will be the first of its kind by Helix eSports to launch at a college campus. The center will offer an experience to gamers of all volitions. Whether it is a space for friends and communities to play together or as a competitive ecosystem with tournaments and leagues, Helix offers programming for everyone. This new on-campus offering looks to create industry jobs for UCLA inside the facility and the larger esports industry upon graduation. “Our chief objective as an organization is to provide the best services and enhance the on-campus experience of our UCLA students, and this partnership with Helix eSports gives us a new opportunity to stay true to our mission,” said ASUCLA Executive Director & CEO, Pouria Abbassi. “We look forward to a fruitful relationship that creates new ways for Bruins to gather together in the spirit of gaming and form lasting memories while at UCLA.” Esports Entertainment Group currently owns and operates five Helix eSports centers, including two of the five largest centers in the country. They offer various experiences, including casual play, competitive tournaments, high school and youth leagues, STEM programming and esports bootcamps, among others. Helix eSports centers have become the destination for social and competitive gamers alike, and the Helix eSports UCLA location is poised to take collegiate gaming in Westwood to the next level.

Article content “We are thrilled for the opportunity to work with such prestigious partners in UCLA. Our goal has always been to build world-class centers in world-class locations to cater to social gamers and foster the competitive ecosystem by creating a transparent amateur to pro pipeline,” said Murphy Vandervelde, VP of Business Development at Esports Entertainment Group. “We believe this first-of-its-kind facility will create a unique opportunity for UCLA students to enjoy gaming in a new light through our unique programming and social setting. Additionally, we believe that by engaging students on the professional front, we can create lasting impact in the esports space and help create a sustainable, high caliber workforce for the larger industry,” said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. The Helix eSports location at Ackerman Union at UCLA, which will open in the Fourth Quarter of 2021, will provide a friendly, inclusive environment with modern design, expert-level staff, dedicated fiber internet, and high-end gaming equipment. About ASUCLA Associated Students UCLA (ASUCLA) is a not-for-profit association founded in 1919, which delivers vitally essential student services and activities throughout the University of California Los Angeles campus. ASUCLA boasts the largest college store in the United States, an extensive food service program, UCLA® brand licensing program through UCLA Trademarks & Licensing, and other services and programs that include student government and student media, which significantly enhances the quality of UCLA’s campus life. For more information about ASUCLA, please visit www.asucla.ucla.edu.

Article content About Esports Entertainment Group Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act. Contact:

