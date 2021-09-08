





Small Pharma to Headline the 2021 DMT Conference: A Molecular Masterclass Small Pharma's Peter Rands, CEO, and Carol Routledge, CMSO, to address virtual conference exploring the potential of DMT on September 9 and 10, 2021

Article content London, England–(Newsfile Corp. – September 8, 2021) – Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma“), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, announces that it will headline Microdose’s virtual 2021 DMT Conference as one of the event’s lead sponsors. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Small Pharma to Headline the 2021 DMT Conference: A Molecular Masterclass Back to video

Article content The conference, taking place on September 9 and 10, will bring together some of the world’s leading industry figures exploring the potential of N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) at the intersection of drug development and safety, clinical care and applications, law and regulation, business and markets, science and research as well as history and culture. Peter Rands, Small Pharma’s CEO, will deliver a keynote on Psychedelic Ethics: Patents, Patients and DMT at 11.00 ET on September 10, while Carol Routledge, Small Pharma’s Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, will speak on a panel discussion titled ‘DMT Drug Development and Safety’ at 16.00 ET on September 9. Small Pharma’s lead candidate SPL026 is currently in a Phase I/IIa randomized-controlled clinical trial for Major Depressive Disorder in the UK. Topline data readout of the Phase IIa proof of concept data is anticipated in H1 2022. Peter Rands, CEO, Small Pharma, said: “With millions of people around the world suffering from depression, an alternative approach to mental health care is much needed. We all need to be open minded to different types of new treatments,such as DMT-assisted psychotherapy. “As a short-acting psychedelic, DMT has unique properties that lend themselves to clinical use and we believe that, when combined with psychotherapy, it has the potential to be an effective treatment for depressive disorders. Our clinical trial – the first of its kind – is helping us explore this potential with evidence-based research.

Article content “We’re delighted to be the lead sponsor at Microdose’s 2021 DMT Conference and to speak alongside other exciting, innovative companies so that we can collectively champion the potential of psychedelic-assisted therapies.” About Small Pharma Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialised in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT“) assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on its lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets. For further information contact: Small Pharma Inc.

Peter Rands

Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@smallpharma.co.uk / smallpharma@seven-communications.com

Tel: +44 (0)2071 129118 Investor Relations Contact

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors

Email: eric@lifesciadvisors.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulations; domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting the Company’s business and results of operations; the impact of COVID-19; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Article content Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (the “MHRA“) or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding DMT-assisted therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies has not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such DMT-assisted therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. Small Pharma’s securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95878 #distro

