Congress of Aboriginal Peoples Files International Legal Action Against Government of Canada

The formal legal complaint filed this morning with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva outlines the Canadian government’s discrimination against Canada’s off-reserve Status and non-Status, Métis, and Inuit Indigenous peoples based on their indigeneity. The legal filing clearly makes the case that the Canadian government’s discrimination is based on the inaccurate and stereotypical assumption that Canada’s off-reserve Indigenous peoples are less Indigenous than their reserve-based counterparts, and that federal government programs and policy fails to meet their needs.

At the core of the UN legal action is the fact that the Trudeau government denies rights to CAP and its constituents, Canada’s off-reserve Indigenous peoples. This was done by failing to involve them adequately, or at all, in consultation or negotiations about self-government, land claims, healthcare, education, infrastructure, or natural resources.

“Canada, under the Trudeau government, calls this discrimination “a distinctions-based approach” towards Indigenous policy-making. This has been in place since approximately 2016. As part of this policy, Canada has chosen only to engage in consultation and negotiation with three “recognized” groups, none of whom represent the interests or voices of all off-reserve Indigenous peoples. In particular, Canada has failed to engage with or meet the needs of its urban Indigenous people,” stated CAP National Chief Elmer St. Pierre.