T&T Group and Ørsted to Invest 30 Billion USD in Offshore Wind Power Development in Vietnam

Hanoi, Vietnam–(Newsfile Corp. – September 10, 2021) – On September 9, 2021, T&T Group, a multi-industry group of Vietnam, and Ørsted, a leading group in offshore wind power, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on strategic cooperation in offshore wind power in Vietnam, which promises to bring a large supply of renewable energy through new investment on offshore wind power projects in Binh Thuan and Ninh Thuan provinces of Vietnam.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Accordingly, the two groups will use and promote the experience, strengths and capabilities to bring high efficiency for the projects. Both sides cooperate in developing three projects in Binh Thuan and Ninh Thuan provinces with a total estimated installed capacity of nearly 10 GW and total expected investment of about 30 billion U.S. dollars in 20 years.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Thanh Binh, Deputy General Director of T&T Group, and Mr. Martin Neubert, COO & Deputy Group CEO of Ørsted, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on strategic collaboration on offshore wind in Vietnam.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7958/96113_08f86627e4bbb972_001full.jpg

Do Quang Hien, Chairman of T&T Group, said: “T&T Group has planned a strategy to develop renewable energy and gas to power projects by 2030 with a vision to 2045, in line with the national strategy and planning of energy. This cooperation will help T&T Group accelerate the implementation of this strategy, bring valuable international experience and financial resources in the implementation of projects in Vietnam.”

Matthias Bausenwein, President of Ørsted Asia-Pacific, said: “Ørsted aims to reach 30 GW of offshore wind power by 2030. To support this ambitious goal, we need to work closely with a partner like T&T Group, who bring a deep understanding of the market and have an impressive track record in developing large scale energy projects in Vietnam.”