Alpha Cognition, Focused on Neurodegenerative Diseases, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 11, 2021) – Alpha Cognition (TSXV: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF) – CEO, Michael McFadden speaks about the company’s innovative lead asset – ALPHA-1062.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit: 
https://b-tv.com/alpha-cognition-focused-on-neurodegenerative-diseases-btv-news/

Alpha Cognition (TSXV: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF)

Alpha Cognition is being featured on BNN Bloomberg Sept 11th – Sept 12th, 2021.

https://www.alphacognition.com

