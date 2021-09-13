Cypherpunk Holdings Appoints Director

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 13, 2021) – Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: KHRIF) (the “ Company ” or “ Cypherpunk “), is pleased to announce that Ms. Leah Wald has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Leah Wald is Chief Executive Officer of Valkyrie Investments Inc., a specialized alternative asset management firm involved in the cryptocurrency sector. She is an economist with expertise in asset management, focusing on value investing. As a direct report to the CEO of Vital Financial from 2012 to 2014, Ms. Wald spearheaded investment strategies for multi-billion dollar asset managers on global macro strategy. Prior to that, Ms. Wald was a Partner at Lucid Investment Strategies, an asset management firm specializing in cryptocurrency investments. Ms. Wald also worked at the World Bank Group and co-founded Veterati, a mentorship platform assisting unemployed and transitioning US veterans to secure meaningful employment. She also spent time with non-profits in both El Salvador and India, working on initiatives around economic inequality and employment concerns in both countries, with a particular focus on female entrepreneurship and eco-tourism.

Ms. Wald is a contributing writer for Forbes and co-authored the book Hyperwave Theory: The Rogue Waves of Financial Markets. Ms. Wald has a BA degree in international political economy and a MSc degree in management specialized in international business from IE Business School.

Leah Wald said, “Cypherpunk is at the forefront of investing in digital assets, blockchain, and privacy technology and I am thrilled to join its board at such an important time in our industry’s growth cycle.”