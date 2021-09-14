Bhang Taps Wes Eder as Global VP Revenue

Bhang is committed to making the fairly enjoyable ridiculously fun. For over a decade, Bhang has delivered exceptional sensory experiences to consumers through its extensive portfolio of over 50 master-chef created cannabis, CBD and terpene products including gourmet chocolates, pre-rolls, CBD isolate, and Hempsticks™. Bhang’s highly-awarded chocolates are among the top-selling edibles in 7 U.S. states and Canada. Bhang’s CBD products are globally-distributed and are known for being safe, efficacious and delicious. Learn more at www.bhangnation.com and purchase our high-quality CBD products at www.bhangcbd.com .

With roots in a three-generation alcohol distribution business in Connecticut, Mr. Eder has extensive experience working in regulated industries. He moved to California in 2013 to focus on sales in the medical cannabis market before founding Shelf Life Distributing – a California cannabis-focused distribution company – with his wife, Courtney, in 2017. They sold Shelf Life Distributing to Gold Flora in 2019 and moved back to New Haven, Connecticut.

“We are excited to have someone with Wes’ experience focused on building Bhang’s sales around the world,” says Jamie L. Pearson, Bhang’s President and CEO. “Bhang is already well-known as one of the oldest and most-respected cannabis brands, but as our reputation for quality product grows and we expand into other categories, having Wes on the team ensures we will continue to scale revenue globally as well.”

Based out of Connecticut, Mr. Eder’s role is primarily focused on revenue generation, including licensee relationships across the U.S., Canada and Europe. More specifically, Mr. Eder’s U.S. focus is to expand Bhang into more states, oversee product innovation and new product rollouts to access more shelf space and ultimately drive revenue growth for Bhang across the board.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward‐ looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company; (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives; (iii) plans for expansion of the Company into new jurisdictions; and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company’s future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; in particular, in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and hemp products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; the cannabis market is highly regulated and those regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities may change; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Company’s Listing Statement, dated July 9, 2019, and other filings on www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Investors contact:

J. Graham Simmonds

Executive Chairman of the Board

Bhang Inc.

(416) 843-2881

invest@bhangcorporation.com

Media contact:

pr@bhangcorporation.com

