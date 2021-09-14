BTV New Listing Alert Video: Flow Beverage - Premium Alkaline Spring Water

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2021) – Flow Beverage Corp (TSX: FLOW) – The premium alkaline spring water company is now listed on the TSX under the symbol FLOW.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/flow-beverage-premium-alkaline-spring-water-new-listing-alert-60sec/

Flow Beverage Corporationis being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Sept 15th to Sept 28th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX: FLOW)

https://flowhydration.ca/

