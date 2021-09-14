Pacylex Pharmaceuticals Announces the Initiation of a Phase 1 Clinical of PCLX-001, a First-In-Class NMT Inhibitor, in Non-Hodgkin's Lymphomas and Solid Tumor Patients

Newsfile
Sep 14, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
080321-91931
 

Edmonton, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2021) – To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Story continues below

Key Takeaways:

  • PCLX-001 is the first clinical candidate sponsored by Pacylex Pharmaceuticals to reach the clinical stage.
  • Upcoming enrollment of 20-30 patients to begin at the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton and expand to Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto and the BC Cancer Agency in Vancouver.
  • This open label, dose escalation study will examine the safety and tolerability of PCLX-001.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/96540_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

Contacts:

Michael Weickert Ph.D
650-218-1840
michael.weickert@pacylex.com

Source: Pacylex

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96540

#distro

Latest National Stories

News Near Kingston

This Week in Flyers