California Powerhouse: Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 15, 2021) – The law firm of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is one of only five law firms in the state of California to be awarded “California Powerhouse” as part of Law360’s Regional Powerhouse Series. Law360, a leading national legal publication, recognizes firms that have a strong regional presence and work on important legal matters within their home state.

About Baum Hedlund Law

Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is a national, award-winning plaintiff law firm based in Los Angeles, California. Since 1973, Baum Hedlund attorneys have won more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements on behalf of clients. Some of these legal victories helped create lasting and needed changes that continue to protect consumers from harmful pharmaceutical drugs, medical devices, and other products. The firm also represents clients in personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits stemming from commercial transportation, aviation, bus, boat and truck accidents.

Baum Hedlund is also listed in Best Lawyers in America®, U.S. News & World Report Best Lawyers® Best Law Firms and received recognition from Law360 as Product Liability Practice Group of the Year for 2020 for its major victories against Monsanto – Bayer AG concerning its carcinogenic Roundup weed killer products.

Contacts:

Robin McCall

3102073233

rmccall@baumhedlundlaw.com

Source: Baum Hedlund Law

