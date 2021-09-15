HotBit Announcement: SAFCOIN Makes History as South Africa's First Cryptocurrency to Go Global

Kolkata, India–(Newsfile Corp. – September 15, 2021) – SAFCOIN claims its spot alongside the world’s hottest cryptocurrencies; becomes first South African crypto to be listed on a global trading platform.

SAFCOIN, Africa’s first Proof of Work (POW) coin that launched exclusively to South African buyers in 2018, is going global with its listing on HotBit, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platforms.

The list date is scheduled for mid-September 2021.

As the first local cryptocurrency to be offered to the global market – and with only 10 million coins available and 8.7 million already circulating – the HotBit listing gives international investors the opportunity to own a native African cryptocurrency that’s driven by a core purpose: to make investing in crypto easy, accessible, and understandable for everyone in Africa.

Africa’s Pride

SAFCOIN CEO Neil Ferreira says: “SAFCOIN really is Africa’s pride. It’s been amazing to watch our vision come to life, and it keeps growing from strength to strength, connecting and empowering more Africans across the continent every day.”

He says they never intended SAFCOIN to be ‘just another cryptocurrency’ but wanted to demystify crypto for the man on the street and provide him with tools and resources to participate in the digital currency revolution. The ultimate goal was to see SAFCOIN become a widely and globally accepted form of payment that in turn boosts African trade and simplifies cross-border payment processes. With the HotBit listing, it seems nothing can stop SAFCOIN’s growth and impact.