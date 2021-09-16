This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 16, 2021) – ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (“ScreenPro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is providing COVID-19 testing for productions who are attending the 46th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (“TIFF”). We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ScreenPro Provides COVID-19 Testing at the Toronto International Film Festival Back to video

Article content The 46th edition of the TIFF features 10 days of exceptional international and Canadian cinema with close to 200 films in its Official Selection, unparalleled events featuring acclaimed industry guests, and TIFF’s Industry Conference. Recognized as the world’s largest public film festival, TIFF is bringing the theatrical experience back to life and continues its reputation as both a leader in amplifying under-represented cinematic voices and a bellwether for programming award-winning films from around the globe. Lena Kozovski, CEO of ScreenPro Security commented, “The COVID-19 testing market is an important business sector for ScreenPro, and we look to continue supporting the film and production industry where it is critical to test, track and protect staff, audience members, and visitors.” Experience TIFF in person with single tickets to in-cinema, drive-in, and open-air cinema screenings and from home with tickets for TIFF’s digital film screenings, available across Canada. All details are available at tiff.net/tickets. Information about Industry registration for this year’s Festival (September 9-18) and Industry Conference (September 9-13) can be found at tiff.net/industry-accreditation. TIFF is generously supported by Lead Sponsor Bell, Major Sponsors RBC, L’Oréal Paris, and Visa, and Major Supporters the Government of Ontario, Telefilm Canada, and the City of Toronto. TIFF Film Circuit is presented in partnership with Telefilm Canada and supported by Ontario Creates.

Article content TIFF COVID-19 Protocols Beginning on September 9, 2021, Festival staff, audience members or visitors entering TIFF Festival venues from September 9 to 18 will be required to either show proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or proof that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to entering any TIFF venue. In addition to proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID test, masks are required at all TIFF Festival venues. Audience members and visitors will not be permitted entry into the venue without a mask. Where an audience member or visitor is unable to wear a mask due to health reasons, TIFF will provide them with a face shield as an alternative. If the audience member or visitor does not wish to wear a face shield, they will be denied entry into the venue and will be given a refund for their ticket. At drive-ins and the open-air theatre, audience members will be required to wear masks when outside of their vehicle or seating pod. About ScreenPro ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company. ScreenPro provides turnkey screening solutions with alerting software, GoStop. ScreenPro’s unique access to multiple manufacturers of high quality test kits and its strategic partnership with Labs in Vancouver and Ontario allows ScreenPro to be a nationwide provider of a full-service testing solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own nursing professionals, and access to high quality PPEs to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. GoStop’s passport was developed with a privacy preserving approach that will enable individuals to use the alerting software and downloadable app with authentication certificates. The alerts can be scheduled on an on-demand, daily, weekly, or monthly basis and can be used also for vaccine scheduling.

Article content For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.screenprosecurity.com. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor it’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. For further information please contact: Jamie Hyland, Director

Email: info@screenprosecurity.com

P. (604) 442-2425 Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information, including statements relating to expectations regarding the future development of ScreenPro’s business. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro’s strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation. ### To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96672 #distro

