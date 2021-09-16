Central African Gold Closes the Acquisition of the Musefu Gold Project

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 16, 2021) – Central African Gold Inc. (TSXV: CAGR) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (the “ Corporation ” or “ Central African Gold “) is pleased to announce that further to news releases date June 28, 2021 and September 10, 2021, the Corporation has received final approvals to complete the acquisition of the agreement to enter into a joint venture on the Musefu Gold Project located in Kasia Central Province, DRC. The Corporation will issue 5,000,000 common shares for the acquisition and 330,000 common shares as a finders’ fee.

Musefu Gold Project

The project comprises five concessions covering 924 sq kms located 315 kms south of the city of Kananga in Kasai Central Province, southern DRC with high potential for gold and other metals. Kasai Central Province has been underexplored due to its location and the need for infrastructure expansion. Central African Gold believes the required investment in infrastructure is imminent and it is opportunistic to be an early entrant into the region with such a large tract of high potential underexplored land. As part of the Corporation’s carbon credit initiative, this large tract of land is being evaluated as a potential carbon trap to generate early revenue through carbon credits.

About Central African Gold Inc.

Central African Gold is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of base metal mineral projects in the DRC. The implementation of a carbon capture and carbon credit program will complement base metals operations, meet important ESG requirements, and present an opportunity for early revenue. Central African Gold has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions or relinquish concessions in the normal course of business. Central African Gold has an experienced management team located in the DRC.