Hattie Vavaseur, Bestselling Supernatural Mystery by M. Rebecca Wildsmith, Gains Traction in 2021

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 16, 2021) – Author M. Rebecca Wildsmith continues to captivate audiences with her bestselling supernatural mystery, Hattie Vavaseur. Wildsmith’s work combines the post-war social revolution of 1920s England with the alluring thrill of the afterlife.

Book cover of Hattie Vavaseur

In Hattie Vavaseur, the titular character is an aging woman suffering from memory problems as she grows older. But when she’s swept off to a curious old mansion, she finds herself intrigued by the enigmatic and volatile master of the house. Before long, Hattie partners with a flamboyant medium to investigate the murder of an American salesman, even while harboring unknown secrets of her own. As Hattie embraces new adventures, she’s slowly drawn to a more pressing purpose: uncovering the great mystery of her past.

Adult readers of Agatha Christie and Daphne du Maurier will adore Wildsmith’s charming heroine and distinct narrative style. By blending a traditional murder mystery with the unorthodoxy of the paranormal, Wildsmith offers a wholly refreshing spin on both genres. Hattie Vavaseur is both utterly relatable and easy to root for from the very first page.

Readers praise Hattie Vavaseur as a one-of-a-kind read with “vividly painted and often lovable characters.” They commend Wildsmith’s ability to incorporate “delightful humor” without sacrificing the thrill of a twisty plot. Details have been carefully crafted for the observant, with an equally satisfying ending. With glowing reviews and an unmatchable premise, Hattie Vavaseur‘s bestseller status is much deserved. M. Rebecca Wildsmith is clearly an up-and-coming author to watch.

M. Rebecca Wildsmith is an author and musician with a love of British literature. When she isn’t engaging in creative pursuits, she enjoys hiking and beach combing. Wildsmith lives and writes along the Oregon coast with her husband and their daughter. Visit her online at www.mrebeccawildsmith.com.

Hattie Vavaseur is available for purchase on Amazon or wherever books are sold.

