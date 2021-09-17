BTV Showcases Top Yukon Mining Companies

Try refreshing your browser.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 17, 2021) – On national TV Sat. Sept 18 & Sun. Sept 19, 2021 – BTV-Business Television explores the depth of investments in the Yukon.

Discover Companies to Invest In – Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Snowline Gold (CSE: SGD) (OTCQB: SNWGF) – One of the largest mineral portfolios including a promising project showing a large gold system.

Granite Creek Copper (TSXV: GCX) (OTCQB: GCXXF) – Recently embarked on its largest drill program near the prolific Minto Copper district.

Metallic Minerals(TSXV: MMG) (OTCQB: MMNGF) – Keno Silver District is one of the world’s highest-grade past producing districts and Metallic is expanding on the multiple discoveries they made in 2020.

Fireweed Zinc (TSXV: FWZ) – Their impressive 2018 resource estimate on two deposits show ~10 percent zinc equivalent, making them one of the largest undeveloped zinc projects in the world.

Whitehorse Gold (TSXV: WHG) (OTC Pink: WHGDF) – With three drills turning and dozens of showings, this company has incredible gold potential near the past producing Mount Skukum mine.

Victoria Gold (TSX: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF) – The leading Yukon gold developer and producer announces exciting exploration activity and a large new shareholder.

Banyan Gold (TSXV: BYN) – Their primary project outside Mayo has three main target areas Banyan believes to have the potential to host three to five million ounces of gold.

On air for more than 20 years, BTV – Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV brings viewers investment opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg – Saturday Sept 18 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Sept 19 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu – Saturday Sept 18 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Sept 19 @ 4:30pm EST

US National TV:

Biz Television Network – Sun Sept 26 @ 8:30am EST

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com

