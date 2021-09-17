Keller Williams Realty Brentwood Estates Announces that Brandon Soufer Sets a New Sales Record at Keller Williams' Real Estate Division

Beverly Hills, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 17, 2021) – Keller Williams Realty Brentwood Estates is proud to award their best new agent every year the Rookie of The Year award, and Brandon Soufer will most likely win it. Brandon is now a well-known name in the Real Estate Industry. He is focused on giving customers the best buying experience possible.

Brandon Soufer

After building an enterprise that spanned all over Los Angeles, Brandon transitioned from car sales with Lexus to real estate with Keller Williams Realty Brentwood Estates.

From the beginning, Brandon aimed for excellence. He started in car sales at the age of 17, had his own team at age 20, and graduated with Honors from the University of California, Santa Barbara, all while setting sales records and expanding the business all over Los Angeles.

After gaining experience in car sales, Brandon applied the skills he acquired to the field of real estate. He accomplished his goal and received his real estate license in December 2020. Determined and eager to dominate the field of real estate, he joined Keller Williams Realty Brentwood Estates in January 2021 and closed his first deal after only three weeks. Brandon is incredibly thankful for the help and support he received at Keller Williams Brentwood (especially his coach Diane Brito), from his family, and his girlfriend Chanel.

“At Keller Williams, we have an ecosystem that pushes us and empowers us to succeed,” he said. Brandon is now leading in production amongst rookie agents at Keller Williams Brentwood, with over $3 Million in sales in one of the most competitive and hottest real estate markets in the country.