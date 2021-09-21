WBTrading Launched Mechanical Trading Tool 'Edges' Which Provide Struggling Traders with a Break-Through

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Preston, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – September 21, 2021) – William Brown, Founder of WBTrading, is excited to announce the release of their new mechanical trading tool.

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/96846_williambrownenhanced.jpg WBTrading is reforming the trading education space. Replacing the everyday job with trading is possible. However, a strong foundation as well as developing an unshakable mindset is needed before deciding on taking such a leap. A lot of beginner traders struggle because they are not able to hold back their emotions which ultimately leads to losses and in the long term, giving up on their dreams of achieving financial freedom. William Brown, founder of WBTrading, is no stranger to the reality many beginners face in the early days of their career. His initial days were spent trading in stock indexes along with cryptocurrencies which were just beginning to emerge during that period. After initially making money, William hit a wall and ended up moving backwards, slowly chipping away at his profits. He realised that something was missing and if he wanted to become consistent, a strong strategy had to be implemented which would remove the aspects standing in his way, namely discretion and emotion. To fill in the gaps, William began pursuing training in the form of courses, coaching and seminars that taught various aspects related to trading. After many months of training and much money invested in education, he learned to build his own ‘mechanical’ trading methods. “Investing in myself and working with the traders I learned from was the best decision I ever made. The knowledge they imparted on me changed everything and enabled me to build the rule-based edges that I trade today. It’s why I so strongly suggest gaining proper education to all struggling traders,” states William.

Article content Trading is one of the toughest skills to master and trading platforms must, by-law, share the numbers behind how many of their clients lose money. As of today, the industry average is an eye-watering 79.4% meaning almost 8 out of 10 traders lose. Many put the failure rate down to a lack of either proper guidance or a proven strategy. “The clients who work with WBTrading come to them either without a framework or a proven strategy, or worse, believing that they have a strategy that works yet who in the end find that their current approach, due to using indicators and analysis techniques, is simply nothing more than gambling,” William states, when discussing the importance of having a mechanical trading tool such as an ‘edge’ in-place. That is why WBTradingexists. The company’s main vision is to educate and teach everyday people the blueprint for success whilst being in a supportive community surrounded by like-minded individuals who want more out of life. With more than a decade of trading behind William and his team, WBTrading believes there are three key skills that all successful traders must possess to thrive within the financial markets. Making Quick Decisions What makes a successful person stand out from the rest? The ability to move quickly into new opportunities. This means to clearly think over a strategy or tactic, and then properly put this into practice to achieve a target. A well-defined game plan and risk management strategy is key to trading success.

Article content The ‘edges’ that WBTrading share with their clients are designed to solve the issue of making proven, profitable decisions within the markets and to make sure that each decision made is the correct one in the moment. Understanding Why Trading Making money online is great. But why to do it? Is it to buy a new house, to support family, to have more freedom? Get clear around true intentions behind generating income from laptop. It’s easy to get carried away with the facade many other traders try to sell. Removing Emotion Most people don’t realise how difficult it can be to control their emotions, particularly greed, until they try their hand at trading. If using analysis methods or common indicators without clear rules in-place, it is easy to be left gambling rather than “trading with a statistical edge” as William describes. Make sure trading is done with a clear process and a framework that keeps decision-making rational, rather than emotional. Do not get carried away with the charts, focus on process. Whilst it’s important to take risks, at the beginning but it’s needed to be making calculated risks to minimise loss and learn as much as before committing to a big trade. WBTrading’s ‘edges’ remove emotion entirely by laying out a strategic framework with clear rules in-place that guide every step of the trading process. This is how William has built his career. Trading using a rule-based ‘edge’ is a simple, consistent and time-efficient way to make money in the markets without the stress or anxiety that are common of discretionary methods. Whether to embark on a lucrative career as a trader or are merely looking to learn from experts in the sphere, WBTrading is a sure bet for any endeavors that might have in regard to trading successfully. Media Contact: Contact Name: William Brown

