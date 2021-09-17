LunaChow Makes Waves as the First Token for the Masses, By the Masses

The newly launched token is revolutionizing the crypto space with its community-based approach to development and its aggressive burn structure that benefits investors from project launch

Helena, Montana–(Newsfile Corp. – September 17, 2021) – LunaChow, a new de-fi token, is making waves on the Ethereum network thanks to its commitment to making crypto fairer and easier to adopt for all. LunaChow is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum network, the world’s largest decentralized smart contract ecosystem. Boasting a for-the-people approach to crypto, LunaChow is the first of its kind token revolutionizing the way crypto is created, launched, and transacted.

Unlike other tokens, LunaChow relies on its robust and passionate community to create and deploy its development schedule. As proof positive of the token’s core values of transparency, collaboration, and commitment, LunaChow embraces a public sale process. LunaChow espouses 100% fairness and maximizing stakeholder equity by opting out of private sales and team allocations while giving more investors an easy entry point into the crypto space.

While its community-based approach to crypto is one driving feature of LunaChow’s tokenomics, another is its burn structure. The token is inspired by Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, which boast aggressive burn structures. LunaChow follows in the tradition of these crypto forebearers, burning of tokens. However, what sets LunaChow apart is when they are burned-at project launch and how many? -99.9% burned.

After extensive analysis of burn structures in the crypto ecosystem today, LunaChow developers set their sights on a revolutionary burn structure that will lead to immediate gains for investors. The protocol burns 99.9% of all LunaChow tokens on launch, immediately rewarding investors with an elevated token value. This bump in value will benefit investors by increasing the floor value of LunaChow and potentially avoiding market uncertainties that come with slower burn structures supported by other protocols.

In further support of the protocol’s commitment to community, LunaChow has also laid out its charitable vision for benefitting those living in some of the world’s most under-resourced communities. Leveraging a community governance approach, the LunaChow community will allocate a portion of token sale proceeds to social good, specifically focusing on financial inclusion and education for marginalized children in the developing world. By giving these youth access to greater financial resources and education, the LunaChow community believes it will help plant the seeds for future financial success.