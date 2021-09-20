Mezzanine Growth Is Now Working With Cansel Survey Equipment Inc.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 20, 2021) – Cansel (CSE), a provider of productivity solutions for engineering, construction, mining, utilities, forestry and government sectors, have engaged business-to-business marketing firm Mezzanine Growth to help support the company’s lead generation efforts.

BuildingPoint Canada, a division of the Cansel Group, has had a relationship with Mezzanine since 2019. The two companies partnered to implement a comprehensive digital marketing and lead generation strategy that helped BuildingPoint move from 50 leads a month to over 500 in less than a year, all with measurable ROI.

That experience demonstrated to BuildingPoint Canada’s sister company, Cansel, the opportunity with digital marketing. The Cansel team will now apply a similar strategy at a larger scale to boost lead generation across their national footprint.

“BuildingPoint’s positive experience with Mezzanine was a proving ground that demonstrated the impact of digital marketing for our business,” says Alain Sirois, Vice President, Cansel. “We can’t wait to achieve similar results for Cansel.”

The first step to reaching that goal has been HubSpot implementation, which enables a measurable view into how marketing generates opportunities. Cansel’s deep Salesforce expertise is also being leveraged to enable them to see and measure revenue impact over time.

“HubSpot and Salesforce give Cansel a precise way to measure the impact of marketing,” says Lisa Shepherd, President of Mezzanine Growth. “Without good technology and systems in place, a company cannot measure ROI. And so few companies are running their CRM in a way that’s sufficient to get meaningful data. But Cansel has already done the good work of implementing Salesforce, and they use it exceptionally well to manage their sales and manage their business.”