Redline Capital Upgraded Its Brand and Rebrands as Redline DAO

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 20, 2021) – Redline Capital, a leading investment firm with a focus on blockchain technology, today officially announced that it is being renamed Redline DAO.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Redline DAO LOGO

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/97103_16288f1f546eaa5c_001full.jpg

Before this latest rebranding, the company was already well-known to a wide range of businesses involved in private equity, investment consulting, asset management, blockchain investment, wealth management, corporate-industry incubation, and other areas, having initiated multiple government-industrial and listed-company M&A funds.

Redline DAO plans to launch six new venture-capital funds, each at a scale of 20 million dollars, to invest in six major tracks: Solana ecology, AVAX ecology, DeFi, NFT, GameFi, and trading.

Redline DAO is based on the core principles of blockchain, with its six founding members espousing equality, voluntary action, and mutual benefit, while devoting themselves to discovering high-quality blockchain start-ups and providing these with wide-ranging support as they grow. At present, Redline DAO is managing in excess of 500 million dollars, with external financing unavailable for the time being.

Kris Li, the company founder, states that “while we’ve made significant progress in our investments already, this rebrand is a concerted effort to accelerate our growth at this pivotal moment. Redline Dao will pursue value investment and adhere to making friends with time. One of our priorities is to help make the ecosystem truly global. We also welcome outstanding talents from all over the world to join us!”