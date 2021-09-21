





Kovo HealthTech Corporation Updates on Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market and Acquisition Strategy

Article content US RCM Market Now Valued at Approximately USD$120B*

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 21, 2021) – Kovo HealthTech Corporation (TSXV: KOVO) (the “Company” “Kovo”) — a leader in healthcare technology and Revenue Cycle Management (“RCM”) software and services — is providing an update on the growing US RCM market and its disciplined acquisition strategy. Kovo Target: Seasoned RCM Operators with USD$2-5 Million Revenue According to Kovo CEO Greg Noble, as disclosed previously, the Company has a disciplined acquisition strategy focused primarily on RCM specialist firms that generate USD$2-5 million consistently — and targets buying $1 of Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR“) for every $1 investment of debt or equity. Kovo targets RCM operators with a minimum five year operating track record to ensure consistent and predictable results. Leading US investment banking firm Lawrence, Evans & Co, estimates a pipeline of more than 15,000 US potential acquisition targets operating within the USD$1 to $10 million revenue range. SaaS-Style Business Model Delivers Growth “We don’t buy bricks and mortar clinics, which are costly and complex to operate,” explains Noble. “Kovo buys existing, stable RCM contracts and converts them over to our platform under SaaS-style agreements. Historically, this creates a 20-30% increase in efficiencies and adds immediate accretive revenue,” explains Noble, adding that the Company is currently moving through diligence on its proposed 10th and 11th acquisitions.

Article content To date, Kovo has posted 43% year-over-year (YOY) quarterly organic revenue growth on its core RCM software and services business up to the period ending June 30, 2021. Investors can learn more at www.kovo.co and listen to the Company’s most recent quarterly investor call featuring Kovo CFO Inder Saini, a public markets veteran and acquisition specialist, Noble and Kovo Executive Chairman and global e-health innovator Dr. Peter Bak. US RCM Market Estimated at USD$120 Billion and Growing RCM is a process used by healthcare providers in the US and globally to digitally track and manage patient care registration, services, billing and payments in a seamless, digital way. According to a recent report by Grand View Research, the US RCM market reached an estimated value of USD$120 billion in 2020 and is growing due to an accelerated pandemic demand for digital healthcare services. Pandemic Accelerated Demand for RCM Services and Software According to Noble, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated interest and growth in technology-based, outsourced solutions for healthcare providers. “COVID has created increased reporting complexities and approval requirements, combined with a less stable workforce and a stressed system,” he says. “During these uncertain times, our team helps ensure doctors, hospitals and healthcare clinics can count on getting paid more quickly, so they have a reliable revenue stream and can focus on helping patients,” explains Noble, adding that Kovo beats industry standards achieving sub 20 day reimbursement times. “For patients, a good RCM software and services system means they can get insurance approvals more quickly and manage their medical appointments, results and payments right from their phone, which improves their overall experience,” he adds.

Article content About Kovo Kovo HealthTech Corporation is a growing healthcare technology company that specializes in RCM services and software for US healthcare clinics, hospitals and private practices. The Company’s focus is organic growth of its core RCM software business and acquiring profitable RCM related businesses and systems. Kovo optimizes acquired businesses by leveraging its over 20 years of operating experience and proprietary technology. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up-to-date on Kovo news, visit www.kovo.co. Forward-Looking Information and Statements This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) concerning the Company and its subsidiaries within the meaning of applicable securities laws. 