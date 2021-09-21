Paragon Announces Completion of the Sale of 3000 NFTs on Binance Within 24 Hours

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – September 21, 2021) – Paragon, a metaverse project, recently completed the sale of 3000 generated NFTs on the marketplace of the world’s largest exchange Binance

Paragon, a metaverse project, generates NFTs with randomly assigned character attributes, which users can apply to other aspects of the metaverse’s vast ecosystem. These NFTs created by Paragon aim to allow users to use their creativity to create their games within the Paragon metaverse by serving as building blocks.

Binance NFT

Paragon NFTs can be purchased on Binance’s NFT marketplace, the world’s largest exchange, and the first 3000 NFTs listed on the marketplace were sold out in 24 hours, a remarkable feat.

Paragon’s Vision

The vision of Paragon is to create a world where players are free to create. By purchasing the Paragon NFT on the Binance marketplace, players can gain experience through the adventure on the Paragon metaverse, translating into unique advantages once they begin battling it out on the battlefield. Paragon is based on a “DND” game in which players take on the role of adventurers in a virtual world. Built on the blockchain, Paragon provides the flexibility and synergy that smart contracts offer. Paragon provides the structure, and the rest of the gameplay experience is up to the creativity of their community.

Paragon Homepage

