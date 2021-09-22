Esports Entertainment Group's EGL Announces Partnership with The Coalition for Gears 5 Tournament

Newark, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – September 22, 2021) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the “Company”) and their EGL business have teamed up with The Coalition, part of Xbox Game Studios and the developers behind Gears of War, for the EGL Open Series, a nine-month tournament that will be run using the Company’s tournament platform to track player’s performance, rankings and leaderboard.

Article content

“We are extremely excited to add The Coalition to our growing catalog of tournament partners here,” said Esports Gaming League (EGL) General Manager Glen Elliott. “Our working relationship dates back to 2017, so the expertise on both sides will not only be beneficial to a continued partnership, but also to the competitors who will experience a top-notch event in all aspects.”

The EGL Open Series was founded in 2020 and created to promote tournament participation in Gears 5 from grassroots to professional level in Europe and South America. EGL and The Coalition have also produced content broadcasts together in the past.

“We have worked with the EGL team over a number of years and their professionalism alongside the high regard the Gears community has for them makes them a natural choice,” added Roddy Adams, Director of Business Development at The Coalition.

The EGL Open Series will run over the next nine months with three splits of tournaments. Each will culminate in a Split Finals, where there will be $7,500 worth of prize money distributed. Throughout the tournament, over $45,000 of total prize money will be up for grabs amongst the competition. The finals are set to take place in June 2022, and they will be broadcast with talent and the best teams playing.

About The Coalition

The Coalition is a growing team of talented, creative, fun-loving professionals, united in their passion for Gears of War. As a Microsoft first-party studio, we focus on pushing the limits of interactive entertainment and taking Gears to new heights. We believe that if you want to go far, go together. It takes a diverse team of people sharing a common vision to make a groundbreaking game. Mutual trust, a shared purpose, and the determination to overcome any obstacles together define what it means to have a great team.