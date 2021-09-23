Microdose Psychedelic Insights Announces Entheon Biomedical, Levitee Labs, and Women in Psychedelics to take centre stage at Psychedelic Capital: September 30, 2021

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 23, 2021) – Microdose Psychedelic Insights is proud to announce the upcoming Psychedelic Capital: September 2021 conference to be taking place on September 30, 2021, starting at 1:30pm EDT. The September edition will engage in discussions on Novel Psychedelic Molecules and Women in Psychedelics: Exploring the role of research and therapeutic experiences . The conference will play host to a number of corporate presentations, including Entheon Biomedical (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) and Levitee Labs (OTC Pink: LVTTF).

Click here to get a free ticket: https://microdose.buzz/pressrelease.

The virtual event will seek to provide attendees with some of the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities, and deepest industry insights within the sector.

Part of an investor conference series diving deep into psychedelic medicine investment, Psychedelic Capital conferences seek to introduce investors and attendees to a curated group of CEOs, capital advisors, and investment luminaries from around the world.

“Novel molecules have the potential to make psychedelic medicine more accessible and enjoyable for the average patient – not to mention, big returns for investors. But with this opportunity comes scientific uncertainty and financial risk. In [the Novel Psychedelic Molecules] panel, we’ll speak to some of the leaders in novel molecule development and learn how they navigate the promise and perils of this exciting space.” – Brom Rector, Founder, Empath Ventures/The Integration Conversation.

“The psychedelic industry exists at the crossroads between years of practical therapeutic experiences and emerging scientific research. On the Women in Psychedelics panel we’ll explore this intersection and the opportunities for women in this rapidly evolving industry. As an industry it’s important we build equitable and diverse companies by including psychedelic pioneers and welcoming new talent.” – Katie Pringle, Co-Founder & CEO of Marigold Marketing and PR.