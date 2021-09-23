The American Alcohol-Free Spirits Association (AAFSA) Facilitates International Non-Alcoholic Spirits Producers to Sell in the United States

First in the industry to cater exclusively to alcohol-free spirits industry members and assist foreign producers interested in selling their non-alcoholic spirits in the United States.

Melbourne, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – September 23, 2021) – As the first non-alcoholic spirits-focused organization, AAFSA is on a mission to make Americans healthy and happy. Its primary goal is to smoothly introduce an extensive selection of non-alcoholic spirits from around the world in the American markets.

AAFSA offers a simplified solution to all foreign non-alcoholic spirits producers to offer their products for sale in the American markets. An opportunity to expand and present their unique products to a growing health-conscious positive culture conveniently and profitably.

While the demand for alcohol-free spirits in the United States grows driven by health trends, a potential market demand arises for various quality alcohol-free spirits. To enter the United States Market, one must comply with the high-quality standards set by the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These quality standards ensure only the best products enter the U.S. markets.

AAFSA-The American Alcohol Free Spirits Association will guide international beverages companies though the entire FDA registration process, and with the product labeling in accordance with US Legislation to enter the US Market.

