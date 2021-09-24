X Protocol's 2.0 Cross-Chain Has Been Completed, Aiming to Be Master of the Metaverse

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 24, 2021) – Currently, The DeFi protocol for X Protocol’s 2.0 cross-chain has been completed, and the ultimate interface of the Metaverse product is under design and progressing.

September was a busy month for X Protocol as it presented its NFT marketplace, community DAO governance launch, staking node launch and the launch of its prediction ranking list. The next stage of its development will see further development of the powerful friend social forum and group chat system, and prediction area classification, as well as a higher degree of freedom prediction custom settings, automatically generated forecast proposal, the additional of DeFi applications, and the upgrade of the brand-new UI and UX.

Based on the concept of Web3, the X Protocol platform aims to contribute to the ever-developing metaverse with its ambition to provide a decentralized and equal standard for all economic and commercial activities on the platform. By doing so, users and enterprises may freely release content and make profits, which would serve to build up a valuable network within the metaverse and on the blockchain.

X Protocol is a Polkadot-based cross-chain protocol. It facilitates the management of assets across and among multiple heterogeneous blockchains and data aggregation prediction analysis is made possible via the X inter-blockchain bridge, which has already enabled liquidity processing for transactions on Ethereum and BSC. X Protocol is also one of Web3 foundation grant project, Wave 9.