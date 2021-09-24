Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 24, 2021) – Partake Brewing is pleased to announce it placed No. 28 on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

Key Takeaways:

Partake Brewing ranks 28th on the list of 448 of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

This is the second year in a row Partake has been recognized, moving up from the 55th spot in 2020.

Partake Brewing earned its spot as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies with a three-year growth of 2112%

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Partake Brewing

At Partake, we are beer lovers first. We’re on a mission to transform the non-alcoholic beer experience so fellow beer lovers can enjoy great-tasting beer that pairs perfectly with every occasion, no matter the reason for cutting back on alcohol. Partake Brewing has become a leader in non-alcoholic beer in North America with distribution in major retailers across Canada and the United States. Brewed using a proprietary process, Partake Brewing is praised by customers for its unique combination of exceptional flavour, classic styles, and game-changing nutritional credentials

For more information about Partake Brewing, please visit https://drinkpartake.ca/ or follow along on Instagram at @PartakeBrewing or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DrinkPartake/.

