Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. Completes Audit of Financial Statements

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Hollywood, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 24, 2021) – Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc . (OTC Pink: SEGI) is pleased to announce that an independent auditor has completed the audit of its annual financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Company’s auditor, Sadler, Gibb & Associates LLC has now completed the company’s financial statements within the guidelines of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, (GAAP). Sadler Gibb is a CPAB and PCAOB registered accounting firm.

“We are delighted to have completed our audit for fiscal years 2019 and 2020 at a time when securities regulators are implementing increased minimum reporting requirements. Our two year audit is a major step towards being able to submit an application for consideration for higher reporting tiers,” says Edward Sylvan, CEO of Sycamore. He goes on to say, “We look forward to continuing with our progress and ongoing reporting.”

Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. trades on the OTC Markets at Pink Current Status.

Follow Sycamore on our Facebook: Sycamore Entertainment, Twitter: Sycamorefilms ,

Contact:(206) 502-2312 or email: info@sycamoreentertainment.comConnect with us.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group . (SEGI):

Sycamore Entertainment is a diversified entertainment company that specializes in the acquisition, marketing and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamores’ management team utilizes its long-standing relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and Print & Advertising financing for theatrical domestic release. Sycamore also delivers its content through SEGI.TV its Over The Top (OTT) connected platforms on ROKU, Amazon Firestick, Samsung IOS, Apple TV.