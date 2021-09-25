Dr. Plant's International Influence Has Reached a New Level

Article content

With the continuous development of China’s economy, more and more brands are embarking on the road of overseas expansion. In recent years, the confidence in national products has increased continually, and the pace of internationalization has become faster and faster. As the first Chinese cosmetics brand to successfully go overseas, Dr. Plant has experienced rapid growth in the competitive industry for decades, not only having a competitive advantage in the domestic market, but also successfully occupying a place in the international market. So far, Dr. Plant has been able to gain a foothold in Japan, Hong Kong, and on Amazon Singapore. It has furthermore more than 4,200 single-brand stores and more than 12 million global members. The concept of alpine plant skin care has therefore been able to reach an increasingly wide range of consumers. With the recent launch of Dr. Plant in the COSME flagship store, the largest cosmetics specialty store in Tokyo, Japan, the brand’s international influence has now reached a new level.

Dr. Plant has launched in the COSME flagship store, Tokyo’s largest cosmetics specialty store

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/97651_4979ae20c416cba8_001full.jpg

In 2014, Dr. Plant and the Kunming Institute of Botany of the Chinese Academy of Sciences jointly established the “Dr. Plant R&D Center”, using modern genetic technology to unlock more possibilities of alpine plants for skin care. Through continuous research and development efforts of the beauty-enhancing properties of alpine plants, Dr. Plant’s alpine plant cosmetics are designed to be especially suitable for the Asian skin which is more sensitive and has a thinner stratum corneum layer. Dr. Plant is rooted in the belief that “Asian people should use skin care products suitable for Asian people”, and while promoting the concept of alpine plant skin care throughout the country, the company has gradually been able to spread to all of Asia and even the world. In the journey of internationalization, Dr. Plant first chose to expand into the Japanese market which has similar skin care needs to Chinese consumers, adapting to the local skin care habits and skin quality. Through targeted research conducted by the Hanfang Skin Care Scientific Research Center in Tokyo, Japan, the company used the advantages of scientific research as well as the essence of traditional Chinese herbal medicine to specifically research the Chinese skin care products that Japanese consumers love, providing the brand with products that are in demand in the Japanese market.