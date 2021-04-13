





Article content SIMON CHAPELLE Like my fellow councillors, I was also shocked when, during our last council meeting, Kingston CAO Lanie Hurdle provided council with an “information only” report on how the Kingston Economic Development Corporation would no longer be seeking input or approval from city council for eight of the 12 seats around the KEDCO boardroom table. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. A bold new day for KEDCO Back to video I will admit, my initial thoughts were very similar to the comments expressed by other city councillors during our April 7 meeting. Having spent a year on the KEDCO board, during a time when some not-very-flattering information was released to the public about the spending habits of former KEDCO employees, I know first-hand how important good governance is, especially when it comes to the oversight of our economic development corporation. KEDCO is quite the polarizing organization. The mere mention of its name brings out great passion and emotion from many people — some of it positive, some of it negative. I found out just how polarizing during the 2019 city budget process: I recommended holding back 50 per cent of the municipal portion of KEDCO’s funding and proposed it be released once the city received a copy of KEDCO’s often-delayed new strategic planning document. I received several, shall we say, “colourful” emails, and many more supportive emails. Coun. Jeff McLaren called the proposal “underhanded” and “Sith-like.” My motion was ultimately defeated.

Article content Last week, I received a call from a constituent who levied the same comment towards KEDCO (“Sith-like”) when reading the article in the Whig-Standard that KEDCO’s future “at large” board appointments (eight of 12 members) will no longer require approval from Kingston council (“Kingston city councillors decry KEDCO’s independence move,” April 7, 2021). The overall implications of KEDCO dictating this change on the city, while asking that the city remain as majority funder, have not yet been reported in detail, so it remains to see how this plays out. Council also ran into a snag during the last appointment period (December 2020) for members of KEDCO’s board, where the nominations committee reviewed the applications of 45 Kingston residents and ultimately rejected two of the five names KEDCO put forward, substituting two different well-qualified individuals who we thought were a better fit for board positions. And now, suddenly, KEDCO says it simply is not going to ask us for our approval anymore when it comes to those eight positions. Now, I wonder if those two things are in any way related? Several of my constituents from Loyalist-Cataraqui have reached out to me over the past week about this issue. They are extremely concerned and frustrated at KEDCO’s drive towards greater independence, given its history with managing spending. But I think we need to look on the bright side. KEDCO board chair Gillian Waters has assured everyone that “(KEDCO is) not the same organization we were 15 years ago.” If this is true, then I believe the move toward greater independence is a bold step by the chair and the rest of the board (including council members Bryan Paterson, Wayne Hill, Gary Oosterhof and Mary Rita Holland).

Article content Others have voiced concerns that, with less oversight from the City of Kingston, KEDCO’s past leadership and expense woes could re-emerge. I believe a reduced financial obligation from taxpayers would surely be a reasonable thing to request to balance that potential risk. In other communities, like our neighbour Leeds and Grenville, or just down Highway 401 in Whitby (which is very close in population size to Kingston), the economic development department is part of city hall, entirely run by municipal staff. As part of the municipal government’s operations, ultimate oversight rests with their respective councils. In our case, KEDCO is an independent, non-profit corporation. The City of Kingston provides it with about $1.4 million per year, which represents over half of it annual budget (55.7 per cent). About 23 per cent of KEDCO’s budget comes from its own fundraising or the private sector; the remaining 22 per cent comes from the provincial and federal governments. For our neighbours to the west in Belleville, Quinte West and Brighton, they have the Quinte Economic Development Commission, a non-profit structured similarly to KEDCO. Those three municipalities provide 34 per cent of that organization’s funding, and yet they still get 100 per cent representation, through four seats each on the 12-member QEDC board (filled by either elected officials or municipal appointees). If we provide KEDCO with 55 per cent of its funding, should we not also have the right to approve 100 per cent of its board members? Councillors have a duty and obligation to you, the Kingston municipal taxpayer, to make sure those tax dollars are spent responsibly. Would we be shirking our responsibility if we let KEDCO keep that level of funding while reducing its accountability?

Article content And the more I look at QEDC, the more questions I have for KEDCO. For instance, how is it that our population is only 27 per cent larger than the one served by QEDC, yet KEDCO’s budget is 112 per cent higher? Why is our municipal contribution 233 per cent higher? You can’t tell me it’s because we get more for our tax dollars. The communities served by QEDC all have economies that are booming right now. Maclean’s magazine just declared Belleville the No. 4 city in Canada in which to live while working remotely. Kingston came in 69th. If KEDCO wants more independence, then I say we give it. It is high time we let KEDCO leave the nest. If the City of Kingston only gets a say in 33 per cent of the seats around the KEDCO boardroom table, then the funding it receives from the City of Kingston should be 33 per cent of what it is today. That would free up nearly $1 million each year, funds we could use to increase amenities at older parks, better support our children and seniors during this pandemic, or to reduce taxes or municipal debt. I for one would like to thank Mayor Paterson and the board of KEDCO for their leadership and for bringing this change in oversight to the forefront. This is perhaps the most progressive action related to KEDCO in some time. Kingston’s slogan is, “Where history and innovation thrive.” I hope this innovation, supported by the mayor and councillors on the present KEDCO board, will free KEDCO to thrive well into the future. I am excited that KEDCO is aiming to be more progressive. And, to my constituents, I would say the only way this move by KEDCO would be “Sith-like” would be if it decided to take this bold step while still expecting the same (or greater) level of funding from the City of Kingston. But it certainly cannot be expecting that. Or can it? Simon Chapelle is the city councillor for Loyalist-Cataraqui District.

