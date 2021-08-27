





Article content Recent events in Afghanistan have caused consternation around the world. The images of hopeless refugees clinging to the undercarriage of a departing aircraft or being beaten with sticks on the outskirts of Kabul airport have stirred emotions rarely engendered by foreign conflicts. The chaos now prevailing in Afghanistan has given rise to vigorous debates as to the merits of President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw American forces from that country. The prospect of the Taliban re-imposing its harsh version of Sharia law has sent shivers up the spines of civil libertarians everywhere. And yet none of this was unpredictable.

Article content All of this is the culmination of a failed military mission which has now lasted 20 years. There was never going to be a good time for America to withdraw, but it had to happen sooner or later. President Biden took the courageous but controversial decision to bring it about now. He was right to do so. No country can be expected to carry on a costly military mission indefinitely when that mission has no prospect whatsoever of being successful. If 20 years of Western military and civilian investments in Afghanistan had not produced the desired outcomes, there is absolutely no reason to believe that a further five or ten years would have. Recognition of reality is the beginning of wisdom. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Afghanistan: winners and losers Back to video These are still early days in the new Taliban rule in Afghanistan, but it is not too soon to draw up a list of winners and losers in these events. The most evident winners are the Taliban themselves. After being thrown out of Afghanistan in 2001, they regrouped in northern Pakistan. They found new recruits in the religious schools in the region and secured the loyalty of Pashtuns disenchanted with the secular government in Kabul. Their numbers grew steadily and they began an armed insurrection against the government and against the foreign forces present in their country. In the course of that insurrection the Taliban suffered numerous tactical defeats at the hands of better equipped and better organized Western military forces. They nevertheless persisted and by exploiting local grievances they managed to occupy ever larger swaths of territory in the countryside. It was not until a few weeks ago that they felt emboldened enough to try to capture major urban areas.

Article content The Taliban’s advances in the intervening weeks have been truly remarkable. Most observers, including your humble scribe, believed that they would encounter serious opposition in cities such as Kandahar, Herat and Kabul. After all the government’s security forces outnumbered the Taliban by a margin of five or six to one. The Afghan army had a lot of heavy equipment and could rely on an air force, something that the Taliban did not and could not. And yet in one city after another the Afghan security forces melted away in the face of Taliban onslaughts. In their calculations most observers did not really factor in the poor discipline and dismal morale which had plagued the security forces for years. These came dramatically to the fore as the Afghan army collapsed completely. And so the Taliban triumphed and laid claim to being the government of Afghanistan. Another major winner in these events has been Pakistan. While not necessarily in tune with the ideology of the Taliban, the military authorities in Pakistan have been stalwart supporters of the movement. They see merit in having an Afghan government friendly toward Pakistan to provide them with strategic depth in the event of an all out military confrontation with India. They allowed the Taliban to recruit in Pakistan and to establish bases which were beyond the reach of Western forces. The fall of an Afghan government which was everything but friendly toward Pakistan and its replacement by one which will be long indebted to Pakistan is a major achievement for Pakistan’s generals.

Article content The Taliban’s triumph will also be seen in a very positive light by other Islamist extremist movements. Movements such as Al Qaeda, the Islamic State, Al Shabab and Boko Haram will derive considerable satisfaction from the fact that one of theirs was able to topple a secular government supported by the United States and the West. That satisfaction will, however, be tempered by the fact that the Taliban is different from them in one important respect; it is a purely national movement whose ambitions do not run beyond the borders of Afghanistan. While the Taliban may eventually allow some other extremist movements to establish themselves in Afghanistan, this will not confer any major advantage on them. The country is far removed from any of their major international targets, and they have many other bases which are better situated. On a broad geo-political scale, the victory of the Taliban will be greeted with satisfaction in Beijing and Moscow. What cannot be denied is that it represents a defeat for the United States. The scenes unfolding in Kabul have led some observers to draw comparisons to the fall of Saigon in 1975. That too represented a serious defeat for the United States, but one of considerably greater consequence. The United States had deployed up to 512,000 troops in Vietnam and had suffered the death of 56,000 soldiers and airmen. In Afghanistan there were never more than 100,000 American troops engaged and the death toll stands at 2,500. The loss in Afghanistan is not as significant as that in Vietnam, but some of the consequences may be similar. The prestige of the United States will be adversely affected in many countries. Some allies may even come to doubt the reliability of the United States as a protector of their security. Although unwarranted, such concerns will play into the designs of the Chinese and Russian dictators. This is not a good outcome for the United States.

Article content In the loss column, the first victims to be considered are the long suffering people of Afghanistan. The re-imposition of Taliban rule will be anathema to many of them. Women, girls and religious minorities will be the first to suffer as the Taliban once again revert to a repressive version of Sharia law. The gains which these groups made under the secular government will all be reversed, as the country returns to its obscurantist past. And the pain may be even more widespread. There is every reason to believe that some of the main ethnic minorities (Tajiks, Uzbeks and Hazzaras) will not submit willingly to rule by the Pashtun dominated Taliban. Warlords and tribal leaders may well once again resort to armed resistance, thus plunging the country back into a vicious civil war of the kind that it knew in the early 1990’s. Another big loser from the Taliban victory is India. Over the years the Indian government developed ever closer relations with the Afghan government. It provided the governments of President Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani with political and economic support, including large investments in infrastructure. It opened a network of consulates in Afghanistan which were barely concealed intelligence gathering stations to monitor developments in northern Pakistan. Under Pakistani influence, it can be assumed that the Taliban will put an end to all Indian activities in Afghanistan. When combined with the difficulties which India is experiencing along its eastern borders with China, a firm ally of Pakistan, this is really the last thing that India needs at the moment. It will count as a major Indian foreign policy failure.

Article content In addition to the United States, a number of Western countries must be added to the list of losers. Countries such as Germany, France, Great Britain and Canada all made substantial military contributions to the war against the Taliban. They suffered significant casualties, including large numbers of soldiers afflicted with post traumatic stress disorder. And the NATO alliance has come through this experience with its credibility adversely affected. Finally there is a host of Western non-governmental organizations whose decades of labour in Afghanistan are likely to be nullified by the Taliban victory and the disorder it has spawned. The list of losers is, indeed, a long one. This listing of winners and losers does not do justice to the humanitarian disaster now unfolding in Afghanistan. In addition to the brutal reprisals being inflicted on ordinary Afghans, various UN agencies estimate that some 12 million Afghans are now suffering from food shortages. And the situation is only likely to get worse in the midst of the chaos now prevailing in the country, which makes it impossible for international aid agencies to reach the vulnerable in remote regions. Louis A. Delvoie is a retired Canadian diplomat who served abroad as an ambassador and high commissioner.

