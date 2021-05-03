





America in Afghanistan: The end of a saga

America in Afghanistan: The end of a saga

Article content Ten days ago, President Joe Biden announced that the United States would complete its military withdrawal from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, the anniversary of the al-Qaida attacks on New York and Washington. It was of course those attacks that precipitated the American invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 and took the country into its longest ever military engagement. The invasion had two military objectives. The first was to dislodge the Taliban government, which had played host to al-Qaida, and to ensure that the Taliban never again governed Afghanistan. The second was to punish and destroy al-Qaida. In the very short term, the operation was successful in achieving those objectives. The Taliban government was overthrown and al-Qaida departed for Pakistan with its tail between its legs. But that success was of very short duration. The Taliban reconstituted its forces and al-Qaida spawned a variety of franchises in the Middle East and North Africa, and both went on the offensive once again. The United States had failed and has failed to achieve its military objectives.

Article content More broadly, the United States hoped to create in Afghanistan a thriving democratic, stable and secure country. Unfortunately it totally missed the mark on this count, too. Despite billions of dollars in American aid, Afghanistan is still one of the poorest countries in the world. With a per capita GDP of less than $2,000 per year, it ranks with some of the most dismal countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and 60 per cent of the population is still illiterate. The Afghan government remains mired in ethnic divisions and pervasive corruption and has repeatedly proved itself to be ineffective and incompetent. As for security, the Taliban insurgents are in control of nearly half of the country, and the past three months have seen the highest civilian death toll in recent memory. This is what the American military will be leaving behind when they finally leave Afghanistan. Now the United States is not the first great power to come to grief in Afghanistan. In the 19th century, the British and Russian empires engaged in a stiff competition for influence and control in the country. What came to be known as “The Great Game” played itself out over decades. The British decided eventually to invade and occupy Afghanistan. This gave rise to the first Anglo-Afghan wars and to one of the saddest chapters in British military history. In January 1842, a column of 4,500 troops and 12,000 camp followers retreated from Kabul en route to Jalalabad. Cold winter conditions and repeated attacks by Afghan tribesmen led to the column being annihilated. Only one survivor, a medical doctor, reached Jalalabad. This still stands today as the worst defeat in the history of the British army. And there were to be more Anglo-Afghan wars and more British defeats before Afghanistan finally became an independent country following the First World War.

Article content A new competition for influence in Afghanistan broke out in the early years of the Cold War, this time pitting the United States against the Soviet Union. Both sought to gain favour with the Afghan government by offering large amounts of economic and technical assistance. Some of the projects mounted were quite unusual. Thus the Soviet Union built a large state-of-the-art airport to service the capital Kabul, but only three or four aircraft landed there each day. The Americans in turn built a multi-lane highway to link the airport to the city, but it was used almost exclusively by donkey carts. The Russians eventually won out in this competition when a strongly left-wing political party seized control of the government and turned Afghanistan into a virtual satellite country, overrun by Soviet advisers and experts. When the pro-Soviet government came under serious pressure from tribal and Islamist rebels, the Soviet Union decided to save it by military means. In late 1979, Soviet army troops invaded and occupied Afghanistan. The Russians were not only interested in saving their political assets in the country but were also concerned that a victory by the rebels would bring Islamist forces closer to their border, thus threatening the ideological infection of their primarily Muslim republics of Chechnya and Dagestan. The invasion proved to be a major political blunder. The occupying forces were daily confronted by attacks by Afghan mujahedeen, who came to enjoy the active support of the United States. With weapons and training provided by the Americans, the mujahedeen became a nightmare for the Russians, who never managed to control the country as a whole. After nine years, the Russians concluded they could not win and withdrew their forces in 1988.

Article content After the Soviet withdrawal, both superpowers lost interest in Afghanistan. Their disengagement cleared the way for five years of brutal civil war, during which rival mujahedeen groups sought to gain control of the government and the country. The United Nations and a number of regional powers such as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia sought in vain to bring the fighting to an end. It was not until 1995 that a new force appeared upon the scene in the form of the Taliban, a group of fighters recruited from among the students and graduates of Islamic schools in Pakistan and supported by the Inter Service Intelligence Agency of the Pakistani armed forces. The Taliban managed to sweep away most of the mujahedeen groups and gained control of the government by 1996. The ensuing five years saw the Taliban governing Afghanistan according to a particularly stringent form of Sharia law, which saw women deprived of virtually all of their rights. They also saw the Taliban playing host to a variety of Islamist extremist groups drawn from various parts of the Muslim world. Of these movements, the one that was to achieve the greatest notoriety was al-Qaida, led by the Saudi millionaire Osama Bin Laden. It was from Afghanistan that Bin Laden set in motion the plans to launch a spectacular terrorist attack on New York and Washington. And the rest, as the saying goes, is history. The question remains: Why has the United States failed so miserably in its endeavours in Afghanistan? Part of the reason may lie in flaws in the policies it pursued. But the most convincing explanation is to be found in an examination of Afghan society. It is a very unusual society in many ways, divided along many lines. In a book published in 1988 and titled The Tragedy of Afghanistan, the writer Raja Anwar put it this way: “Their enmities and bitter struggles spring from the tribal, sub-tribal and regional differences which characterize this most backward of societies — differences which escape definition in terms of modern political theory.” The British diplomat and historian Martin Ewans, in his history of Afghanistan published in 2002, expanded on this theme in these terms: “If there has been an overriding feature of their history, it is that it has been a history of conflict — of invasions, battles and sieges, of vendettas, assassinations and massacres, of tribal feuding, dynastic strife and civil war. Rarely have the Afghans allowed themselves or allowed others with whom they have come into contact to lead out their lives in peace.” The idea that such a society, which is religiously very conservative, could be transformed into a modern liberal democracy in a matter of 20 years was a pipe dream from the start. It will take not years but generations to bring about such a transformation, if it ever happens.

Article content If Afghanistan is to move from the 19th to the 21st century, it will be up to Afghans themselves to bring about this change. With their fierce local loyalties and their distrust of foreigners, they will never accept reforms imposed upon them by outsiders. For this reason, Biden is right to call an end to America’s latest venture in Afghanistan. Remaining there for another three or five years will not change the fundamentals of the situation. If the Afghans do not like the strictures imposed upon them by a new Taliban government, they have the means to overthrow it as they have overthrown so many governments in the past. As for the fear that the Taliban would allow Afghanistan to once again become a base for anti-western Islamist terrorist movements, that fear is more imaginary than real. Why would al-Qaida choose to mount operations from far off Afghanistan when it now has well-established branches in North Africa that are far closer to western targets? This amounts to little more than irrational fearmongering. The United States has lost thousands of lives and expended billions of dollars over the past 20 years in a no-hope operation. Bringing it to an end is long overdue. Louis A. Delvoie is a retired Canadian diplomat who served abroad as an ambassador and high commissioner. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. America in Afghanistan: The end of a saga Back to video

