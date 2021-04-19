Americans and their guns







U.S. President Joe Biden stood on the patio of the White House last week to deliver a moving speech on the subject of gun violence in America. He called the phenomenon an epidemic, pointing to the fact that more than 100 Americans die of gunfire every single day of the year. That fact alone should be enough to prove beyond any doubt that his country needs tighter controls on the sale and ownership of firearms. And Biden pleaded for such controls. He indicated that he would issue some executive orders dealing with the problem at the margins. But above all, he urged the U.S. Congress to adopt new legislation to dampen the ready access to guns. Legislation already passed by the House of Representatives remains stuck in the Senate, where opposition to any form of gun control remains strong. The Senate's opposition is in large part fuelled by fear of the National Rifle Association. The NRA is one of the best-funded and most powerful lobby groups in Washington. It contributes money and muscle to the election campaigns of hundreds of politicians, and crossing it can spell the end of a political career in many parts of the United States. The mantra of the NRA is a simple one. It calls for unquestioning respect for the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which reads in part ,"The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." They repeat this ad nauseam as if it were part of the Commandments. What they never do is include the other part of the Second Amendment, which in its totality reads. "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed."

Article content The Second Amendment made perfectly good sense when it was adopted in 1791. At the time, the United States had a standing army numbering only a few thousand men. It faced security threats from the British to the north and from the Spanish to the south. An armed citizen militia would have been seen as the ultimate guarantor of the country’s security and survival. In the year of grace 2021, the whole idea is simply absurd. The United States now has armed forces numbering some 1.5 million personnel and equipped with more modern material than any other on Earth. Each state has a National Guard component that can be called up in the event of an emergency. The idea that the United States would ever have to call up an armed citizen militia to defend itself today flies in the face of reason. Yet it is an idea perpetuated by the neanderthals of the NRA. The simple fact is that the armed militias that now exist in the United States are threats to law and order, not defenders of those concepts. Most are populated by right-wing extremists who contest the legitimacy of the government and are intent on attacking its institutions. There have been two recent examples of this. During the presidential election campaign, the FBI uncovered a plot by a militia in Michigan to abduct and perhaps murder the governor of the state. And on Jan. 6 of this year, members of militias were very much in evidence during the attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Militias today are a throwback to an era of gang violence that most reasonable people abhor.

Article content But the fact that there are now more guns in the United States than there are people is not solely the product of the nefarious influence of the NRA. It is also the result of the perpetuation of what is often called a “gun culture”. This involves a lot of imagery and mythology. Among them is the idolization of weapons such as the Winchester rifle and the Colt revolver, both of which are said to have “won the West.” This imagery is propagated through songs and films. Thus the country singer Gene Autry rambled on about being “Back in the saddle again … totin’ my old .44,” which was a calibre of Colt revolvers. Or the picture of John Wayne in “True Grit’ riding his horse at breakneck speed while holding the reins in his mouth and blasting away at the bad guys with his Winchester rifle. More recent additions to the list of iconic weapons include the Glock pistol and the Kalashnikov rifle. These all seem to occupy a special place in the hearts of American gun owners. More broadly speaking, there is the reality and the myth of the gunslinger. Starting off with such figures as Davey Crockett and Daniel Boone, the culture of the gun spread throughout the 19th century. From groups such as the Texas Rangers to individuals such as Wyatt Earp and the Matt Dillon, the image of the heroic gunfighter bringing law and order to the West became firmly embedded in the minds of Americans. That some of these characters were fictitious and that their feats of arms were often wildly exaggerated did not seem to bother readers of books or viewers of movies. They gained in stature with the passage of years.

Article content The myths continued to grow in the 20th century. In the earlier decades, it involved the FBI blasting away at members of the Mafia and capturing such criminals as Lucky Luciano or Bugsy Siegel. In mid-century, it involved movies about the feats of derring-do of American soldiers in the Second World War. One notable example was a film in which John Wayne as a gun-toting Marine officer singlehandedly won the war. Then came the Vietnam War, during which filmmakers extolled the virtues of the Green Berets and their firepower. In the early years of the 21st century, movie and TV producers have focused on the activities of U.S. Special Forces, including the killing of Osama Bin Laden. In all of these, the use of guns has figured prominently. Although the “right to bear arms” is a totally obsolete piece of nonsense, the gun culture in the United States remains strong. It sets the country apart from all other civilized nations and does its image and reputation no good on the world stage. One can only wish President Biden good luck in his efforts to control what he calls an “epidemic” of gun violence. But no one should hold their breath in anticipation of real change. Louis A. Delvoie is a retired Canadian diplomat who served abroad as an ambassador and high commissioner.

