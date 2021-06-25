





Share this Story: Bretton Woods counter COVID

Bretton Woods counter COVID Photo by WPA Pool / Getty Images

Article content The worst global health crisis in over a century and the resultant economic contraction requires action not just from national governments, but also from key international organizations that form the foundation of the post-war international order. As the end of the Second World War approached, the United States hosted an international meeting of allies and like-minded nations to plan for post-war reconstruction and a global economic recovery. And those meetings at Bretton Woods, New Hampshire in 1944 established the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, which are commonly referred to as the Bretton Woods institutions. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bretton Woods counter COVID Back to video In the 21st century, the IMF and the World Bank Group have tended to focus on maintaining the liberal international economic/financial order, reducing extreme poverty, and promoting sustainable international development. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bretton Woods institutions have turned their attention to bolstering developing economies hit hard by the global health crisis. And they are also using their considerable resources to finance the procurement and distribution of vaccines in low and middle income countries.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Vaccines The COVAX Facility is an international organization established by the World Health Organization and its partners to provide COVID-19 diagnostic testing, therapeutics and vaccines to 92 low and middle income countries. However, wealthy nations have bought up most of the world’s vaccine supply, leaving few doses for the developing world. According to UNICEF, COVAX is currently facing a shortfall of approximately 190 million doses. In a recent interview with an American cable news channel, Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the IMF, stressed the importance of vaccinating the world’s population in order to facilitate a global economic recovery from the pandemic. “Vaccine policy this year, probably next year, is going to be the most important economic policy, may beat even monetary and fiscal policy in terms of significance,” she told CNBC on June 16. “A prerequisite to bring the world to a sustained high level of growth everywhere is to vaccinate all people and that’s not yet done. We have [a] two track vaccination path right now; we have to overcome that,” the IMF boss said of vaccine inequity. Joint call to action Earlier this month, the leaders of the Bretton Woods institutions issued a joint call to action for vaccine equity. In the June 3rd statement to the G7, the IMF’s Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass declared that the pandemic will not end “until everyone has access to vaccines, including people in developing countries.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content They also told the leading developed nations that universal access to COVID-19 vaccines “offers the best hope for stopping the coronavirus pandemic, saving lives, and securing a broad-based economic recovery.” The IMF and the World Bank are urging developed countries that have procured surplus vaccine doses to distribute them as quickly as possible to developing countries, and to do so in a transparent fashion. “Distributing vaccines more widely is both an urgent economic necessity, and a moral imperative,” reads the joint statement. In addition, Georgieva delivered a virtual address at the conclusion of the G7 Summit hosted by the United Kingdom earlier this month. And she did not sugar the harsh reality of vaccine inequity. “The IMF has been warning about dangerously diverging recoveries—and most recent data confirm that this trend not only continues, but deepens,” Georgieva told the leaders of the G7 nations in her June 13th speech. In addition, she used her speech to underscore the importance of the vaccine equity plan jointly offered by the IMF, World Bank, World Health Organization, and the World Trade Organization. The $50 billion strategy aims “to end the pandemic by vaccinating at least 40 percent of people in every country by the end of this year and 60 percent by mid-2022,” she said. “The most urgent part of the plan is to redirect excess vaccine doses from advanced economies to the developing world,” Georgieva explained. While welcoming the G7’s pledge to donate one billion vaccine doses over the next 12 months, she that it’s “important to ensure that vials turn into actual shots in the arm and that production capacity is increased to protect against downside risks.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Regarding the financing of the strategy, the IMF boss revealed that “about one-third of the needed $35 billion in grant financing has now been secured from public and private sources.” However, she stressed the need “to raise the rest—and to ensure transparent and well-coordinated implementation.” Georgieva warned against complacency in the fight to end the global pandemic. “The war is not yet won,” she stated. “This is why together with the World Bank, WHO, WTO and other institutions, we are forming a ‘war room’ — a task force to monitor and accelerate the implementation of this plan.” Sustainable recovery The World Bank and IMF recently launched a joint panel on sustainable and inclusive economic recovery in the era of COVID-19 and climate change. According to a statement posted on the IMF website, the purpose of the High-Level Advisory Group on Sustainable and Inclusive Recovery and Growth is to “help secure a strong recovery and set a path for green, resilient, and inclusive development over the coming decade.” The panel will examine policies and institutional issues that will shape the response to the pandemic and climate change—crises that have made both poverty and inequality worse. The panel will complete its work over the next 18 months in two phases. The first phase will “focus on the immediate challenge of a sustainable and inclusive recovery to inform the processes and meetings in 2021 leading up to the G20 Summit in Rome (October) and the COP26 in Glasgow (November).” And the second phase will supposedly “deepen the analyses and formulation of actions for sustained transformation in 2022.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “The world faces two huge crises—the pandemic, and the climate emergency—that demand radical and coordinated action,” the IMF’s Georgieva is quoted as saying in the statement. Pandemic response Since the onset of the global pandemic, the Bretton Woods institutions have been responding to the crisis. For example, the World Bank Group has, thus far, allocated in excess of $125 billion to counter the negative health, social, and economic impacts of COVID-19. The money has been used to assist over 100 countries bolster pandemic preparedness, underwrite efforts to assist the poor and protect jobs, and stimulate environmentally sustainable recovery. The World Bank has also established a $12 billion fund to help developing countries procure and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, tests and therapeutics. As of June 21, the World Bank had approved funding for vaccine rollout programs in 36 countries. And the Bretton Woods institution predicts that by the end of the month, it will be helping to finance vaccination programs in 50 countries, mostly in Africa. World Bank financing allows developing countries to acquire vaccine doses through COVAX, regional vaccine procurement initiatives, as well as through bilateral deals with pharmaceutical manufacturers. Likewise, the IMF has been working to help the developing world respond to the pandemic. For instance, the institution has approved projects in 84 countries, amounting to approximately $109 billion in financing. The IMF has also extended debt relief to 29 of its lowest income members.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Under the IMF’s Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) program, the Fund is currently extending $250 billion in financing to member countries. According to the IMF, “as part of the COVID19-related rapid arrangements, borrowing countries have committed to undertake governance measures to promote accountable and transparent use of these resources.” World Bank partners with African Union Earlier this week, the World Bank and the African Union (AU) announced that they are joining forces to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations across Africa. The two international organizations announced that they are working together to vaccinate up to 400 million people. World Bank officials met with the African Finance Ministers on June 21st “to fast track vaccine acquisition on the continent and avoid a third wave” of COVID-19 infections, reads a statement issued by the World Bank. The African Union aims to vaccinate 60 per cent of Africa’s total population by 2022. To that end, the World Bank is supporting the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT), infusing much need cash into the initiative, which will be used to procure and distribute vaccines. The AU and World Bank partnership is intended to complement the COVAX Facility. “Working together, we can expedite doses to countries and support deployment. Countries urgently need more pathways for acquiring vaccines that match their needs and have early delivery schedules,” World Bank Group President David Malpass is quoted as saying in a World Bank statement.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Similarly, Strive Masiyiwa, African Union Special Envoy and co-ordinator of the AVATT is quoted as saying that the partnership between the World Bank and African institutions – such as the Africa Import Export Bank and the Africa Centre for Disease Control – creates the capacity to vaccinate “30 per cent of our population of 1.3 billion.” The African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team was established by a coalition of African institutions, including the African Union Commission, African Center for Disease Control, the African Union Special Envoys for COVID-19, Afreximbank, and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. Thus far, AVVTT has negotiated an agreement to procure 220 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine, plus an option to acquire an additional 180 million doses. Conclusion Despite the considerable financing plans laid out by the IMF and World Bank, the Bretton Woods institutions also need the help of both the G7 and G20 to advance the vaccine equity agenda and bolster pandemic response plans in developing countries. As COVID-19 infections surge in parts of Africa, the community of nations must set aside nationalism in favour of collective action. Now is the time to accelerate the global production of vaccines, put in place the medical infrastructure to carry out mass vaccination campaigns across Africa, and limit the economic damage caused by the pandemic. In the final analysis, a global health crisis requires a truly global response. Follow Geoffrey P. Johnston on Twitter @GeoffyPJohnston

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston