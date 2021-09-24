This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Climate and COVID-19 crises threaten humanity

Article content Now that the federal campaign is over and Canadian voters have elected another minority Parliament, it is time to set aside petty partisan battles and face the two greatest challenges confronting humanity: the climate crisis and COVID-19.

Unless Canada and the rest of the community of nations redouble their efforts to bring the global pandemic under control while simultaneously taking urgent action to slow the rapid warming of the planet, humanity will witness millions of preventable deaths and destruction on a global scale. In his Sept. 21 address to the United Nations General Assembly, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres laid bare the hard truth, declaring that the world is facing "the greatest cascade of crises in our lifetimes," including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. Climate change report Last month, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change issued a synthesis report of the climate action plans submitted by the Parties to the Paris Agreement. These action plans are referred to as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). The NDC Synthesis report, released Sept. 17, is intended to assist the 191 parties to the Paris Agreement prepare for the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be hosted by the United Kingdom in November. The report contains a synthesis of information from 164 of the most recent NDCs. The Synthesis report reveals that "total global GHG (greenhouse gas) emission level in 2030, taking into account implementation of all the latest NDCs, is expected to be 16.3 per cent above the 2010 level." For many years, the world has heard the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warn of the disastrous impacts on the planet if the global surface temperature rises 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels.

Article content In order to hold the global surface temperature increase to 1.5 C, “global net anthropogenic CO2 emissions need to decline by about 45 per cent from the 2010 level by 2030, reaching net zero around 2050,” the Synthesis report reads. Moreover, the report states that limiting global warming to below 2 C will require CO2 emissions to decline “by about 25 per cent from the 2010 level by 2030 and reach net zero around 2070.” In response to the Synthesis report, Guterres expressed alarm that it “shows that the world is on a catastrophic pathway to 2.7 degrees of heating.” In a Sept. 17 public statement, the secretary-general said the community of nations “is breaking the promise made six years ago to pursue the 1.5 C goal of the Paris Agreement.” And he warned that the “failure to meet this goal will be measured in the massive loss of lives and livelihoods.” Guterres went on to say that the world must slash GHG emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 to reach the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. Given that “G20 nations account for 80 per cent of global emissions,” he concluded that “the decisions they take now will determine whether the promise made at Paris is kept or broken.” The secretary-general implored every nation, in advance of COP26, to submit “a more ambitious NDCs that help to place the world on a 1.5-degree pathway.” United in Science Last month, the United Nations issued a new report on the climate crisis that should alarm everyone, including so-called climate skeptics.

Article content United in Science 2021 is a comprehensive document compiled by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on behalf of the UN secretary-general. The report pulls together data and conclusions from a coalition of partner organizations, such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), World Health Organization (WHO) and the jointly sponsored WMO/Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC). The United in Science report pulls no punches. “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land,” the report states. Moreover, global warming has caused “widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere and biosphere.” Moreover, the report concludes that “the scale of recent changes across the climate system as a whole and the present state of many aspects of the climate system are unprecedented over many centuries to many thousands of years.” According to the United in Science report, “global surface temperature will continue to increase until at least the mid-century under all emissions scenarios considered.” And the report predicts that “global warming of 1.5 C and 2 C will be exceeded during the 21st century unless deep reductions in CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions occur in the coming decades.” There was hope that pandemic restrictions and reduced travel during the global health crisis would inadvertently put the world back on track to reducing GHG emissions and holding global warming to 1.5 C. However, the evidence suggests otherwise.

Article content “Overall emissions reductions in 2020 likely reduced the annual increase of the atmospheric concentrations of long-lived greenhouse gases, but this effect was too small to be distinguished from natural variability,” the report reveals. “COVID-19 containment measures significantly reduced global GHG emissions in 2020,” the report notes. “CO2 emissions decreased by about seven per cent compared with 2019 emission levels, with a smaller drop in GHG emissions, as non-CO2 is less affected.” However, the United in Science report warns that “unless the containment measures are followed by economic rescue and recovery measures that support a low-carbon transition, this dip in global GHG emissions is estimated to result in no more than a 0.01 C reduction of global warming by 2050, which by then is expected to have exceeded 1.5 C.” The report also points out that “the COVID-19 fiscal spending of G20 members has primarily supported the global status quo of high-carbon economic production or had neutral effects on GHG emissions.” In other words, government pandemic spending measures haven’t accelerated the transition to a low-carbon economy. The United in Science report concludes that the pandemic “offers only a short-term reduction in global emissions” and won’t “significantly reduce emissions by 2030 unless countries pursue an economic recovery that incorporates strong decarbonization.” Impact of climate change The urgency of the climate crisis cannot be understated.

Article content “Human-induced climate change is already increasing the frequency and intensity of many weather and climate extremes in every region across the globe,” the United in Science report states. Not only is climate change wreaking havoc on the natural environment, it is contributing to the loss of human life and interfering with economic activity. “Rising temperatures are linked to increased heat-related mortality and work impairment, with an excess of 103 billion potential work hours lost globally in 2019 compared with those lost in 2000,” the report reads. During the blazing hot summer of 2021, “the all-time Canadian heat record was broken when Lytton, B.C., recorded a high of 49.6 C on June 29, 2021.” The report concludes that the extreme heat “was virtually impossible without human-caused climate change,” and the temperatures “were so extreme that they were far beyond the range of historically observed temperatures.” If the world cannot hold global warming to 1.5 C, the negative impacts of climate change will be felt even more widely. “With further global warming, every region is projected to increasingly experience concurrent and multiple changes in climatic impact-drivers,” the report warns. Even more alarming are the low-likelihood but still possible outcomes of global warming, including the collapse of ice sheets and sudden changes in ocean currents. Climate crisis and COVID-19 The climate crisis and COVID-19 are interconnected and should not be thought of as disparate crises. In a nutshell, pollution, poor air quality and smoke from wildfires contribute to chronic diseases, including heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The United in Science report notes that such conditions “have been suggested to be associated with adverse prognosis in SARS-CoV-2-infected people.”

Article content While acknowledging the difficulty in quantifying the connection between air pollution and COVID-19 deaths, the report states that emerging evidence suggest that “the compound effects of air pollution and COVID-19 may lead to increased COVID-19 mortality.” In addition, the report notes that “a significant fraction of COVID-19 infections lead to adverse long-term conditions affecting the heart, lungs and other organ systems, which could be worsened by air pollution exposure.” COVID-19 “On the one hand, we see the vaccines developed in record time — a victory of science and human ingenuity,” the UN secretary-general said of the global response to the pandemic in his address to the General Assembly. “On the other hand, we see that triumph undone by the tragedy of a lack of political will, selfishness and mistrust.” The secretary-general told the General Assembly that in excess of 90 per cent of people in African still haven’t had even one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, many wealthy countries have more than they need. Guterres poignantly highlighted the problem of vaccine inequity, recalling “the picture we have seen from some parts of the world of COVID-19 vaccines … in the garbage, expired and unused.” The glaring disparity in access to vaccines is “a moral indictment of the state of our world,” he said. Vaccine inequity During a Sept. 14 media briefing on COVID-19, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, noted that “WHO’s global targets are to support every country to vaccinate at least 40 per cent of its population by the end of this year, and 70 per cent of the world’s population by the middle of next year.” However, the world is not on track to meet those targets.

Article content “So far, just two countries in Africa have reached the 40 per cent target, the lowest of any region,” the director-general, who is often referred to simply as Dr. Tedros, said. “As I said last week, that’s not because African countries don’t have the capacity or experience to roll out vaccines. It’s because they have been left behind by the rest of the world,” he continued. “More than 5.7 billion doses have been administered globally, but only two per cent of those have been administered in Africa.” The WHO boss warned that leaving most of Africans unvaccinated not only exposes them to the deadly virus but also increases the likelihood of the rise of new variants of concern that could threaten the entire world. “It was to avoid this situation that WHO, Gavi, CEPI and UNICEF established COVAX last year, to accelerate the development and equitable distribution of vaccines,” Tedros said of the creation of the international organization dedicated to distributing COVID-19 vaccines to low- and middle-income countries. As of September, the COVAX Facility had distributed in excess of 260 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 141 countries. “COVAX has also faced several challenges, with manufacturers prioritizing bilateral deals and many high-income countries tying up the global supply of vaccines,” the director-general acknowledged. And he recalled that last year the African Union set up the African COVID-19 Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVAT) to supplement the work of COVAX.

Article content Tedros called upon pharmaceutical manufacturers to prioritize both COVAX and AVAT. And he implored wealthy countries “that have already achieved high coverage levels to swap their near-term vaccine deliveries with COVAX and AVAT.” He also asked nations to make good on their promises to share COVID-19 doses with the developing world and “to facilitate the sharing of technology, know-how and intellectual property to support regional vaccine manufacturing.” Conclusion The longer humanity delays taking decisive actions to address the climate crisis and vaccine inequity, the more catastrophic these cascading crises will become. Now is the time for action. There is no time to waste. Follow Geoffrey P. Johnston on Twitter @GeoffyPJohnston.

