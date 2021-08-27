This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Climate crisis exacerbates pandemic

Climate crisis exacerbates pandemic Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO / REUTERS

Article content This is the first instalment in a two-part series examining access to safe water.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Good hand hygiene is important in reducing the risk of contracting COVID-19, a deadly disease that has killed millions of people around the globe. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Climate crisis exacerbates pandemic Back to video Tragically, many people in the developing world do not have access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services, putting them at greater risk of getting sick and dying. According to a recent joint report from the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, 30 per cent of the world’s population has not been able to wash their hands with soap and water at home during the pandemic due to the lack of access to safe water. In addition, the Joint Monitoring Programme report reveals that 80 per cent of people who lacked access to basic water services live in rural areas. Moreover, safely managed sanitation services are only available to 44 per cent of the world’s rural population. (Approximately 62 per cent of the world’s urban dwellers have access to safely managed sanitation services.) Progress on expanding access to WASH services is slowest in Sub-Saharan Africa, where just 54 per cent of the population has access to safe drinking water. The situation is especially dire in fragile contexts, where only a quarter of inhabitants have access to safe drinking water. At the current rate of progress, UNICEF and WHO predict that 1.6 billion people will still be without access to safe drinking water in their homes in 2030. Moreover, approximately 2.8 billion people won’t have access to safe sanitation services. And 1.9 billion people will not have access to basic handwashing.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Climate Crisis and WASH What is the link between the climate crisis and access to WASH in the developing world? “If you go right back to the hydrological cycle in the world, there is only so much water to go around,” replied Julie Truelove, head of program development at advocacy at WaterAid Canada. “And anything that is going to impact that cycle–such as climate change–really then has impact on the availability of water supplies for people.” Adaptation to climate change tends to focus on the larger issue of water security and hydrology, and ground water, Truelove continued. “WASH gets into very specific human needs that come from water.” For example, the quantity and quality of water available to people is affected by climate change, she explained. In addition, extreme weather events caused by climate change, like flooding, can lead to disease outbreaks, such as cholera, when there is a lack of sanitation infrastructure. “It is very interlinked with human health,” Truelove said of the climate crisis. “Anything that is going to impact the quality and quantity of water, such as climate change, is going to further exacerbate what we know are already real, serious problems of WASH inequality in the world.” Extreme weather According to Turn the tide: The state of the world’s water 2021, a WaterAid report, 2.2 billion people globally lack access to a reliable and safe water supply. How do extreme weather events caused by climate change make the lives of those people without access to safe water harder on a day-to-day basis?

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Citing the example of Mozambique, which has been hit by cyclones in recent years, Truelove said that extreme weather events linked to climate change cause flooding that contaminates fresh water sources. And that makes it more difficult to find safe water sources on a day-to-day basis, she explained. How does the lack of safe water for the aforementioned 2.2 billion people jeopardize public health in the age of COVID-19? Frequent handwashing is a public health guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Truelove replied. However, she pointed out that if you don’t have access to safe water, “you can hardly follow that guidance.” Access to safe water is a basic human right. But the WaterAid staffer noted that during pandemic lockdowns, many people do not have access to water or sanitation in their homes. And that means that they to put themselves at risk when they leave their homes to access WASH. For example, standing in a crowded queue at a community water source puts people at greater risk of contracting COVID-19. In such settings, WaterAid staffers have drawn chalk circles to encourage social distancing among people waiting to fill up their water containers, she revealed. “During COVID, all of those things have been really challenging.” As an aside, Truelove noted that public health guidance pertaining to WASH and COVID-19 overlap with public health measures to control cholera. And she said that it was “interesting” to see a decline in cholera outbreaks in some areas during the pandemic. While the decline in some areas cannot yet be definitely linked to increased handwashing during the pandemic, she said that the issue is being studied.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Storm surges and flooding How do storm surges and flooding damage water infrastructure and contaminate wells and other clean water sources? If a water source used by a community is not sufficiently protected against contamination, aquifers can become contaminated by salt water, Truelove replied. As a result, “they are no longer able to provide safe water” for the community. Describing flooding, lack of sanitation and poor water infrastructure as the “perfect storm,” she said that storm runoff, often contaminated with sewage, can flow into a community’s safe water supply, causing disease outbreaks, such as cholera. SDG 6 In September of 2015, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The 17 broad goals are development benchmarks intended to advance the human condition in a just and ecologically sustainable manner. The SDGs are universal, meaning they apply to every country in the world. Under SDG 6, the international community is committed to ensuring access to clean water and sanitation for everyone on the planet by 2030. According to the United Nations SDGs website, one in three people in the world lacks access to safe drinking water, and 673 million people still practice open defecation. The Joint Monitoring Programme report, released on July 1, warns that if the rate of progress on expanding water and sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services is not quadrupled, billions of people will not have access to safe water and sanitation by 2030.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Is the world going to achieve SDG 6? “It’s a very tough question,” Truelove conceded. “I have to believe that we can. I think there’s a lot of work to do beyond 2030; I think in terms of how we sustain it.” Beyond the initial investment in water infrastructure to bring safe water to the world’s population, Truelove stressed the importance of maintaining water systems, monitoring how they are functioning, and ensuring that there is regulatory compliance framework in place. And she said that these considerations are part of preparedness for pandemic and climate resilience. “I am hopeful we can achieve it by 2030, but I am also realistic that there is a lot of work to be done over the long term to make sure that access is sustained.” Marginalized groups How does the lack of access to safe water affect marginalized groups, such as women and girls, senior citizens, and people with disabilities? “It is burden on a daily basis,” Truelove responded. For instance, “when you wake up in the morning, do you have water to wash your face, or wash your hands, or just have a glass of water to hydrate yourself,” she said. “Seniors are often overlooked. I think it becomes a physical burden for the elderly, particularly elderly women who are traditionally the ones who are carrying water long distances. I think that becomes an even harder burden as they age.” Water collection during the pandemic, in some cases, is also an issue related to gender based violence.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Over the last year with COVID lockdowns, there are women and girls who do not feel safe in the home. And if they are not able to collect enough water they need or can’t get out to get it, there’s some pretty serious consequences, I think, sometimes with gender-based violence,” Truelove said of anecdotal accounts of domestic violence that have come to the attention of WaterAid. Schools or healthcare facilities that do not have access to WASH “are things that certainly affect the elderly and women and girls,” she added. Adaptation How can water systems in the developing world be made to be more resilient in the age of climate change and extreme weather events? “It is very context specific in terms of what is going to work, and what is adaptation in a given context. The common example is that in areas that are flood prone, you can make latrines that are raised up, so that you go up a ramp or several steps to get to the latrine. And ideally then if there is flooding it is not going to breach the latrine, so that the waste stays contained,” Truelove explained. Similar precautions can be taken to protect drilled wells from contamination. “We’re looking at how to make them more resilient,” she said. “A lot of it has to do with the bigger picture of water security in a given area.” WaterAid is focussed on WASH, but the nongovernmental organization is always mindful of water security and watershed management issues. Recommendations What should Canada be doing on the international level to address water security and climate issues?

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We don’t know all the details yet, but at the G7 [Summit], [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau made the announcement about doubling Canada’s investment to $5.3 billion over five years,” replied Truelove. “And with this increased support for adaptation in climate finance, and we don’t know all the details yet of that, but definitely this increased focus on adaptation is a really significant step for water, because the issues around water and adaptation are very well recognized. And yet to date, so much attention has paid to mitigation and climate finance that adaptation proportionally got a smaller amount of the financing.” Investing in adaptation, resilience and WASH could represent an important development, she continued. “I think now it is a matter of how we will address the inequalities around it.” For example, will the investment reach the most vulnerable populations? “Of the top ten most climate vulnerable countries, they also are some that have the lowest level of water access in the world. So we need to bring all of these pieces together under adaptation.” How has the pandemic affected WaterAid’s work in the developing world? “I think it has brought urgency to the work. We tend to work in sustainable development, not in a humanitarian context. But it brought this urgency and really exacerbated longstanding inequalities. And we made this pivot to focus a lot on hygiene and handwashing over the last year.” In addition, the global health crisis has sparked the “build back better” movement that prioritizes an ecological and just economic recovery from the pandemic. And this is a positive development in Truelove’s view. “It is really pushing us, I think, in a good way to look at this whole package.” For instance, she said that the pandemic has raised important questions about “the inequalities around water and sanitation and hygiene in the world.” It has also sparked discussions about the links between climate, resilience and pandemic preparedness. “It’s very interconnected.” Follow Geoffrey P. Johnston on Twitter @GeoffyPJohnston

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston